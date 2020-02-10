NY sues the US UU. By prohibition & # 39; punitive & # 39; of programs for travelers | News

%MINIFYHTMLfbfb8ede6961459bd5d268acb33a47c111% %MINIFYHTMLfbfb8ede6961459bd5d268acb33a47c112%

The state of New York has sued the administration of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, in an attempt to override a policy that prohibits hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers from enrolling in federal programs that help travelers accelerate through security lines and the borders of the airport, charging the ban is a political punishment for state-friendly policies with immigrants.

The administration imposed the rule last week, citing as justification the approval of New York last year of a law called "Green Light,quot;, which allows undocumented immigrants to apply for driver's licenses and limits federal immigration authorities to access State Department of Motor records. Vehicles

State officials said banning New Yorkers from travel programs would undermine public safety and cause economic damage by slowing travel.

The lawsuit, filed in the federal court in Manhattan, said the administration's action violated the guarantees of the United States Constitution for equal protection and equal sovereignty between the states and their prohibition of federal coercion.

It marked the last front in the political struggle between New York, controlled by the Democrats, and Trump, a Republican born and raised in the state.

A spokesman for the US Department of Justice declined to comment.

The Department of Homeland Security policy prohibited New Yorkers from joining or renewing their participation in the so-called "Trusted Travelers,quot; programs. These include Global Entry and three other programs that allow faster travel between the United States, Canada and Mexico.

New York said the ban would prohibit the re-enrollment of 175,000 New Yorkers whose membership in the Trusted Traveler programs expires this year, and "suspend,quot; 80,000 New Yorkers with pending applications.

& # 39; Punitive measure aimed at coercing & # 39;

The state called the ban a "punitive measure aimed at forcing New York to change its policies."

He also said the ban "will make all travelers less safe,quot; by diverting customs and border officials from focusing on higher-risk travelers, and cost millions of dollars by delaying international business and cross-border travel.

"Congested lines at airports and border crossings in New York will deplete resources at the border and undermine the safety of all travelers," the lawsuit said.

"The economy of New York will suffer as the waiting time increases at border crossings, employers who conduct global business are at a competitive disadvantage and residents who depend on cross-border travel lose access to these programs," he added.

State officials said Friday that 13 other states and the District of Columbia also have green light laws, but only New York was the target.

Trump has made the toughest immigration policies a centerpiece of his presidency and reelection campaign.

The president has criticized New York and others that he considers "sanctuary jurisdictions,quot; for limiting the exchange of information between local law enforcement agencies and federal immigration authorities.