Number of cases of coronavirus aboard the almost double DOUBLE Yokohama cruise ship

The number of coronavirus patients on a quarantine cruise ship in Japan has almost doubled to 136 today after another 66 people tested positive.

The latest batch of test results at the Diamond Princess includes 11 Americans and 45 Japanese citizens who are confirmed to have the virus.

There are also four Australians, three from the Philippines and one from Canada and Ukraine. The other is unknown.

Confirmed virus patients have been transferred to hospitals in the continent with the remaining 2,500 passengers confined in their cabins on the ship.

A British tourist, David Abel, reported today from his cabin of the ninth deck that "depression is beginning to settle."

Tourists are likely to face more tests and health authorities are struggling to deliver the medications requested by passengers, and the ship is expected to remain in quarantine in Yokohama until February 19.

A British patient, Alan Steele, was taken off the ship on Friday, but said today he could be discharged as soon as this week if he is declared free of the virus.

Japanese military personnel today installed a covered walkway next to the Diamond Princess cruise ship where thousands of people are in quarantine

The Diamond Princess is anchored in the port of Yokohama today with dozens more cases of coronaviruses confirmed on board.

Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato said the government was considering evaluating everyone on board.

That would require them to remain on the ship until the results are available, which may take several days.

Japan initially examined 3,711 passengers and the crew last week after it was confirmed that an 80-year-old passenger who left the ship in January had the virus.

About 300 people were selected for more tests because they showed symptoms or had contact with known patients, which resulted in 61 initial positive tests.

Since then, the tests have expanded to those who had contact with infected passengers, producing a dizzying number of confirmed cases.

Today, authorities said about 60 more cases had been found, saying they were reviewing the figures and still could not confirm the exact number.

Confirmed virus patients include British newlyweds Alan Steele, who was separated from his wife Wendy and taken to the mainland on Friday.

Today he wrote on Facebook: & # 39; The doctor has given me the action plan established for my discharge and whenever I pass the exams I will be free on Friday.

& # 39; It would have been Thursday, but Japan was on vacation tomorrow, so no one could do the test results.

"I heard bad news about more cases on the ship, but now all the good news possible will be tested, so if you are virus free, they should let you go."

Tomorrow, February 11, is National Foundation Day in Japan.

Officials in protective suits walk today aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama

Passengers who remain on the ship have been asked to remain inside their cabins and are allowed only briefly on open decks.

They have been asked to wear masks and stay away from each other when they are outside, and they have been given thermometers to regularly monitor their temperatures.

British tourist David Abel, who is on board with his wife Sally, said "the depression is beginning to appear,quot; as the closure approached its second week.

"Many of the passengers now have cabin fever," he said in one of his frequent Facebook updates.

Another passenger, a 43-year-old Hong Kong resident, said he hoped the guarantees on quarantine effectiveness and on-board ventilation would be true.

"I will get nervous if we spend 200 [cases]," he said.

The ship is expected to remain in quarantine until February 19, two weeks after the start of the isolation period.

Quarantine has made life on board the ship difficult, particularly for those in interior cabins without windows.

The health ministry said today that about 600 people on board needed medication urgently, and about half received supplies over the weekend.

The Diamond Princess has been anchored mainly in Yokohama Bay, where workers in protective suits have delivered supplies in smaller boats.

However, it has also returned periodically to the open sea to collect seawater that can be converted into a shower or drinking water.

A passenger is on the balcony aboard the Diamond Princess yesterday and the guests face more coronavirus tests.

Members of the Self-Defense Forces prepare a truck to connect to the Diamond Princess quarantine cruise

Today, new supplies of wet wipes and high-strength filtration face masks were also given to passengers.

All passengers were offered full refunds for the cruise and were told that they will not incur any charges during quarantine.

On board the ship, the news of additional infections aroused the concern of some, and passenger Yardley Wong expressed his fear of "stress and anxiety."

"I need to cry to get out of anxiety," he said.

Others sat in their cabins watching the Academy Awards, which were broadcast live on Monday morning.

There are 26 confirmed cases of the new virus in Japan, apart from those on board the ship.

The global death toll from the virus rose to 910 yesterday, all but two in China, after 97 people died on the deadliest day of the outbreak so far.

The virus is believed to have emerged in a market that sold wild animals in Wuhan last year before spreading through China.