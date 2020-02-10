Nolan Arenado's offseason improved by former Rockies star Matt Holliday

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. – Nolan Arenado, born, raised and raised in baseball in Southern California, needed a baseball arrangement this winter. So where did he go?

Stillwater, Okla. Naturally.

%MINIFYHTMLcbae83e73c85fc3c09646e5fedd5ea6711% %MINIFYHTMLcbae83e73c85fc3c09646e5fedd5ea6712%

Why? Because it is the home of former Rockies and Cardinals star Matt Holliday, a lifelong mentor.

"Matt has had a great influence on me and my career," Arenado said Monday, a day before Rockies pitchers and receivers report to Salt River Fields here and officially open spring training. "Besides my mom and dad, which are my biggest influences, Matt is like a father figure to me. It's about how he runs his business, his family and his work."

In mid-January, Arenado worked for a week with Holliday, who is a volunteer assistant for the Oklahoma state baseball program, where his brother, Josh, is the head coach. The two practiced batting together, and Holliday helped Arenado perform rigorous field exercises at third base.

"Nolan was getting up in the morning, and then we hit together," Holliday said. “I would go through his field exercises with him. I think we accomplished a lot … a typical low season day for him. Which means intensity and lots of fun. "

The two men spent only 25 games together in 2018 when Holliday returned to Colorado to reach the playoffs at the end of the season. Holliday, 40, is a retired player. Arenado, 28, is at the best moment of his career. The love of baseball is their bond. They first met through former teammate Troy Tulowitzki, the former Rockies shortstop.

"Nolan and I get along, and we always talk about baseball," Holliday said. "Nolan is a baseball rat, someone who loves baseball, and so do I. So we are quite similar in many ways."

Arenado has become an uncle for Holliday's two eldest sons, Jackson, 16, and Ethan, 12. Of course, the brothers are also crazy about baseball. They delighted with the visit of Arenado.

"Matt's children are amazing, and I love spending time with them," Arenado said. "I plan to do this every year."

It has been a tumultuous offseason for Arenado, who last February signed an eight-year, $ 260 million contract with the Rockies. But now he is involved in a public dispute with general manager Jeff Bridich, and although commercial rumors have calmed down, the possibility of an exchange remains.

Arenado made his feelings known last month after Bridich told Up News Info that he was holding back any commercial conversation involving Arenado.

"With next season and spring training on the horizon, we're going to start focusing on that," Bridich told the Post.

Shortly after the story was learned, Arenado responded, saying he felt "disrespected,quot; by Bridich.

"I really don't care what they say. I just know that I feel disrespected there," he said, adding: "I'm not bothered by commercial rumors. There's more to it than that."

The "more to this,quot; comment referred to the way in which Arenado sees Bridich has treated him.

Holliday, of course, is aware of the situation and has talked to Arenado about it. Although Holliday does not want to discuss the crack publicly, he made it clear that he does not believe the controversy affects Arenado in the field.

"The only thing about Nolan is that he loves baseball," said Holliday. “He loves to play baseball. He is one of those guys who, if he was paid the minimum wage, would still play baseball with the same love and passion for the game that wins 200 million dollars.

“He wants to win, and he takes his trade very seriously. That will never change. Regardless of personal differences or what happens outside the field, it will never take your attention away from what you like to do. And that is playing baseball. "