No charges were filed in the death of Brian Quinones shots – Up News Info

Hennepin County Prosecutor Mike Freeman will not bring criminal charges for the death of Brian Quinones, the 30-year-old man shot by Richfield and Edina police last September.

"Our office received hours of video evidence from Richfield and Edina police patrol cameras and Mr. Quinones' personal Facebook live video," Freeman said in a statement released Monday. “When Mr. Quinones left his car after chasing the police, he had a knife in his hand. Subsequently, he threatened several officers with the knife. Mr. Quinones rejected the requests of the police to retire and refused to release the knife. "

Quinones was shot dead by police the night of September 7 in Richfield after a live-air vehicle chase that began in Edina. Officers say he faced them with a knife after getting out of the car.

"Under Minnesota law, it is clear that the use of lethal force by officers Pedersen, Schultz, Stariha, Carroll and Wenande was necessary, proportionally and objectively reasonable in the face of the apparent threat of death or great bodily harm, and no criminal charges are guaranteed, "Freeman said.

Officer Nicholas Pedersen stopped the Quinones car after a chase from Normandale Frontage Rd. Near 77th St. to 76th and Xerxes in Richfield. According to the evidence, Quinones had been accelerating and holding a cell phone in his face.

When Pedersen got out of his patrol, they took out his weapon; Quinones quickly appeared behind him, pointing a knife in his direction.

Richfield's officer, Dylan Schultz, was next on the scene, arriving just as Quinones approached Pedersen with his knife. Pedersen said "drop the knife," and Schultz got out of his car and ran to Pedersen. He tried to use non-deadly force to end this situation by attacking Quinones.

When Schultz approached, Quinones unexpectedly launched himself at Pedersen, who shot him three times. He stopped shooting when he noticed that other officers were arriving at the scene.

Three additional officers, Richfield officers Macabe Stariha and Joseph Carroll, and Edina police officer Benjamin Wenande, joined him at the scene.

When Schultz unloaded the gun, Quinones turned, pointed his knife at Schultz and ran towards him shouting "Kill me, kill me!"

Stariha fired five shots at Quinones, who then raised her arms, dropped her head, made a cut gesture and threw herself at Carroll. Caroll shot once and Stariha fired three additional shots at Quinones. Quinones then approached Wenande with the knife and Wenande fired a single shot at Quinones.

Quinones finally fell to the ground, dropping his knife. He was shot seven times, according to the Hennepin County coroner.

He left a wife and son and a wide circle of friends, some of whom protested his death.

The day before he died, he had released an album of new songs on Soundcloud. The songs do not seem to portend the deadly events to come.