Nine-year-old girl in Shillong develops anti-bullying application – Latest news

SHILLONG: Distressed by repeated bullying at school, a nine-year-old girl in Shillong has developed a mobile application that would allow a person to anonymously report such incidents to the authorities.

Meaidaibahun Majaw, a class 4 student, said she had taken care of finding a solution to the threat, after it began to affect her well-being.

"I experienced bullying at school from daycare. It affected me. I hated it so much that I was always looking for a solution. No other child should go through the same thing," Majaw told PTI.

The application, which will soon be available on Google Play, allows victims, who did not want to reveal identities, report their stalkers to teachers, tutors and friends.

"Users can provide details of the incidents, including the name of the stalker, and send messages to interested persons. This allows authorities to take the necessary measures," Majaw explained.

Their efforts have been appreciated by the state education minister, Lakmen Rymbui, who said the girl would grow up to be a responsible citizen.

"I wish Meai the best in her effort to fight social diseases. She will be a responsible citizen. I also congratulate her parents for guiding her," Rymbui added.

A 2017 survey conducted by The Teacher Foundation, in association Wipro Applying Thought in Schools (WATIS), found that 42% of children in India are bullied in schools.

In telling her experiences, the nine-year-old girl said that a group of students had once joined against her and asked other classmates to boycott her.

"One of them had trampled me," he said, insisting that some of his friends had also faced similar situations at one time or another.

Dasumarlin Majaw, his mother, said the girl had enrolled in an application development course in September last year and learned the skills in a few months.

"She attended classes for an hour every day. Before we knew it, Meai had devised 40 applications," he told PTI Dasumarlin, who runs at the Tyrna resort in East Khasi Hills.

Majaw hoped to be among the young coding experts in India who had won a scholarship to travel to Silicon Valley to meet with investors.

"I have created another application, which would help our resort customers in Tyrna to make food orders without human intervention. There are several other applications I am working on … Hopefully experts take note of my work," said the girl. additional.

