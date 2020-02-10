Nigerian doctor becomes a visual artist | Africa

%MINIFYHTML4c870f9527effd5a2b271b00f848b8b511% %MINIFYHTML4c870f9527effd5a2b271b00f848b8b512%

Fola David is a visual artist from Lagos, Nigeria. During the day he works as a doctor, which, according to him, inspired his art.

"In the hospital, I mainly use my hand to take care of people," he says. "And the same thing I do with my art."

Fola's favorite subjects are those with skin imperfections, such as stretch marks and freckles.

He hopes that by representing these imperfections, he can inspire others to feel more secure about their own skin and increase their self-esteem, as they do with their patients.

Source: Al Jazeera