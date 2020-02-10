Nicolas Cage is exhibited loved with new girlfriend at the Independent Spirit Awards

WENN / Instar

According to a source, the actor looks & # 39; protector & # 39; of his girlfriend, whose identity is not yet known, and always & # 39; takes his hand or places his hand on his lap & # 39 ;.

Nicolas Cage He made himself public with the new woman in his life at the Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, February 8.

The "Con Air" star had no qualms about showing her new girlfriend some affection while attending the annual awards ceremony in Santa Monica, California, where Cage was a presenter.

"Nicolas and his date looked comfortable with each other," an eyewitness tells Us Weekly. "Nic seemed to protect her, always holding her hand or placing her in his lap. They stood side by side throughout the night. She seemed comfortable with him and wanted to be close to him."

The identity of his love interest has not yet been revealed, but the couple's romance comes almost a year after the actor requested the annulment of his marriage to Erika Koike, only four days after they became husband and wife at an impromptu wedding in Las Vegas.

At that time, Cage insisted that the union was based on fraud, because his girlfriend did not reveal his criminal record and his relationship with another person. She challenged the accusations, and they ended up resolving a divorce, rather than an annulment, last May.

Cage, 56, has been married three times before: with Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presleyand Alice Kim, the mother of her 14-year-old son, Kal-El.

He is also the father of 29-year-old Weston actor from a previous relationship.