Nicki Minaj reveals her secret to losing weight

Nicki Minaj He returns with his first episode of Queen Radio 2020.

After a whole week for the 37-year-old rapper, he was under fire after criticizing Rosa Parks in his new single "Yikes," and was involved in a fierce enmity on Twitter with his ex meek mill After accusing him of hitting women, but for now, Nicki returns to business.

On Tuesday, February 10, Nicki went to Queen Radio to talk about everything from wedding planning, new music, keeping her personal life a little more private this year and her commitment to feel comfortable in her body.

Rapper "Tusa,quot; shared that lately, she "channeled all my power and now I have control of it. I control how it manifests in my life."

She added: "For example, I was trying to do this diet and I kept putting it off. I didn't think I could have discipline in what I ate. Once my mind got engaged to her, my body got engaged to her."

Now, that commitment is paying off for the rapper even though she says she is still working towards her ultimate goal. "I'm still 20 pounds off my target weight," he said.