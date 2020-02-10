Nicki Minaj reveals her secret to losing weight

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Harper & # 39; s Bazaar
Nicki Minaj He returns with his first episode of Queen Radio 2020.
After a whole week for the 37-year-old rapper, he was under fire after criticizing Rosa Parks in his new single "Yikes," and was involved in a fierce enmity on Twitter with his ex meek mill After accusing him of hitting women, but for now, Nicki returns to business.
On Tuesday, February 10, Nicki went to Queen Radio to talk about everything from wedding planning, new music, keeping her personal life a little more private this year and her commitment to feel comfortable in her body.
Rapper "Tusa,quot; shared that lately, she "channeled all my power and now I have control of it. I control how it manifests in my life."
She added: "For example, I was trying to do this diet and I kept putting it off. I didn't think I could have discipline in what I ate. Once my mind got engaged to her, my body got engaged to her."
Now, that commitment is paying off for the rapper even though she says she is still working towards her ultimate goal. "I'm still 20 pounds off my target weight," he said.
"This has been one of my favorite years so far, I realized that I unlocked the lock. I realized that success begins within you, does not begin with success. Success does not begin with success, which means I don't have to be the number one rapper. I have to know that I can be the number one rapper, "Nicki added.
In addition to talking about music, one of his fans called and asked about the rapper's sex life. Talking about her sex life with her husband Kenneth Petty, Nicki said "he is naturally dominant, I just like his style. He pulls out my ratchet."
Another fan asked if he had already planned something for his wedding, since the two have only been married in a court so far. To which Nicki replied: "If you know me, you know the answer is no. But I would like to do the wedding this year."
Fans may already know that Nicki's romance with her boyfriend has been the subject of some controversy. More recently, Nicki accused Meek of domestic violence and of beating women after the rapper liked a social media post that made fun of her and Kenneth.
After the fief, the rapper told him Variety Last week I wished I had simply "kept my mouth shut. Turn off my music and shut up."
She added: "Listen, it never fails. Every time I do it, five minutes later, I wonder, why the hell did I do …? Every time. But it's a good lesson to know how I master your anger and your emotions. that, every time I do that, I like to talk in my head, like, & # 39; OK, you played yourself, you shouldn't have done that. You learned your lesson again & # 39; how many times did I learn that lesson? Then, I gave that talk today, sir. "
And although he did not address Meek or the drama directly in his last episode of Queen Radio nor did he deliver a "cocksucker of the year,quot; award, he simply said he is happy and "it is obvious,quot; who he would go to. During his heated Twitter exchange, Nicki tweeted: "You hit your own sister and recorded her. He spit on her and recorded her. He kicked me in front of your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking Drake d – k made you feel hard to again. Keep going. "
It seems that Nicki is following his own advice and "watching (in general) the big picture."
Rapper "Super Bass,quot; also sent his condolences to Vanessa Bryant after the tragic death of her husband Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daughter Gigi bryant.
"We can't leave without me sending my condolences to Kobe … the legend, the great one. It doesn't seem fair, it doesn't seem real," Nicki said. "Recently, it has taken so many people (referring to Wrld Juice, who died on December 8 at age 21). It's so steep for me. "
Nicki also said he is sending his condolences and prayers to Vanessa and his three daughters, Natalie, Bianka Y Capri.
"Be kind to yourself and kind to the people you love," Nicki added. "We don't know how much time we have together."
