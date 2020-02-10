Nicki Minaj compares husband Kenneth Petty with Prince Harry

%MINIFYHTML09209fd58a115f012829a1df1344429111% %MINIFYHTML09209fd58a115f012829a1df1344429112%

After releasing his latest material "Yikes", Nicki Minaj brought back "Queen Radio". During the episode of the radio show on Monday, February 10, the Trinidadian rapper approached Prince Harry and Meghan markleThe shocking decision to resign as members of the British royal family and start living in North America. The creator of hits "Bang Bang" had nothing but support for the couple.

When interpreting the separation as a chivalrous movement by Harry, Nicki said: "I want to get into something. Who do you think is good that Meghan Markle has left the UK with her husband … Congratulations to Harry." Then she admitted that the great sacrifice of the Duke of Sussex reminded her own husband that Kenneth Petty would do.

"This is what I love about my husband. Real men always say: & # 39; A happy wife, a happy life & # 39;", Nicki continued. "That's what real men say. That's very attractive. It turns me on. Put your wife first."

Then he also talked about the tragic death of Princess Diana, Harry's late mother and Prince William. "What happened to Princess Diana, we don't need a repeat … you know how much I love Princess Diana," Nicki added, referring to Diana who died in a car accident after being followed by paparazzi in 1997. "If you're being bullied in the media, and you're sick of the shit, and all you wanted was to marry the man you love … and then get the shit out of there. "

The couple plans to divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America, which the "Suits"Alum had called home before marrying the prince in 2018." This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter. , including the launch of our new charity, "they explained.

Harry and Meghan have settled in Canada, where they currently reside with their son Archie. According to reports, they also begin to look at houses in Los Angeles.