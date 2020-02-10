Nicki Minaj calls his fans & # 39; thugs & # 39; for pressing it to launch & # 39; Yikes & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLb0e907049a5fb82092e80a838892e52511% %MINIFYHTMLb0e907049a5fb82092e80a838892e52512%

The rapper & # 39; Bang Bang & # 39; makes the comment when one of his Twitter followers asks how the controversial song came up during his QnA session on the microblogging site.

Rapper Nicki Minaj She was "intimidated" to quickly release her new single, "Yikes."

The latest material from the hit "Moment 4 Life" hit maker came to streaming services on Friday (February 7), days after provoking social media fans with a brief preview of the song last Monday. .

Fans responded so well that Minaj says she felt pressured to finish the song and release it to the masses, while her label bosses also pressed her to complete the song.

The newly married hip-hop star made the comments in a Twitter question and answer session on Saturday, when a devotee asked him how Yikes came about.

"I was playing a fragment for my crazy fans and they forced me to take it out," she replied. "They are thugs. I only made 1 verse. The label also intimidated me. I have been intimidated."

Minaj shared how he improvised the hook, and loved it so much that he left it.

"I made the hook without paper (letters written in)," he explained. "I just did a freestyle on the stand because I loved the rhythm. So the part of the yikes is that I heard the rhythm for the first time. The verses I wrote. The outro was a freestyle."

Yikes is Minaj's first solo single of the year, but the initial teaser generated some harsh criticism after she made reference to the late civil rights activist Rosa Parks and her role in provoking the 1955 Montgomery bus boycott in the lyrics.

"All of you b ** ches Rosa Parks / Uh oh, raise your ass," he says on the runway, which was seen beforehand on the eve of what Parks' 107 birthday would have been.

TMZ subsequently reported that Minaj was blaming the "bad time" for the controversy, while sources claimed that he did not intend to "offend or disrespect Parks."

However, Minaj made it clear that he was not aware of any violent reactions, and he would not have noticed anyway.

"I never said this," he posted on Instagram Stories, along with the headline. "I had no idea someone was angry. I don't care. #Yikes."

The single is expected to appear in the follow-up to the 2018 "Queen" album.