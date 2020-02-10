Nick Cannon talks about Eminem's infamous black women speech: "He doesn't regret his institutional racism!"

Nick Cannon addressed Eminem's controversial unpublished song in 1988, where he rejected black women, sharing why he would never date one.

"Blacks and whites sometimes mix / But black girls just want your money because they are silly girls / Don't date a black girl / If you do it once, you won't do it twice / Black girls are silly, and white girls are good girls. " Em rapped on the song, which was revealed in 2003 by The Source.

During a session with VladTV, Cannon explained that institutional racism helped the rapper stay in first place in the game.

"As if he regretted his individual racism, I definitely think he sincerely regrets saying the things he said when he was younger," Cannon explained. "But he does not regret his institutional racism because it is a product of him. And that is why people call him a God and a G.O.A.T. due to institutional racism."

The unpublished song is one of the greatest imperfections in Eminem's career and is regularly bred by Em critics.

"The tape … was something I did in anger, stupidity and frustration as a teenager. I had just broken up with my girlfriend, who was African American, and I reacted like the angry and stupid child she was." I hope people take it for how silly it was, not for what someone is trying to do today, "he said in a statement at the time.