Nick Cannon talks about Eminem's infamous black women speech: "He doesn't regret his institutional racism!"

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8
Nick Cannon addressed Eminem's controversial unpublished song in 1988, where he rejected black women, sharing why he would never date one.

"Blacks and whites sometimes mix / But black girls just want your money because they are silly girls / Don't date a black girl / If you do it once, you won't do it twice / Black girls are silly, and white girls are good girls. " Em rapped on the song, which was revealed in 2003 by The Source.

