Nick Cannon says that 50 Cent is Eminem & # 39; D ** k Riding & # 39;

During an interview, the presenter of & # 39; Masked Singer & # 39; Confirm that & # 39; Used to Look Up to You & # 39; is about the star of & # 39; Power & # 39; and other rappers who side with the Detroit star.

Nick cannon still have a lot to say about Eminem. During his interview with Vlad, the rapper and television personality reveals that one of his songs against the Detroit star, "Used to Look Up to You," was about 50 cents.

"It's over 50," he said on the track. "It's more about other rappers I tell them, & # 39; Dawg, I have a lot of respect for you." This led the interviewer to ask if "d ** k riding Marshall Mathers" was about Fiddy, so Nick replied: "That was clearly around 50, and many of his fans and a lot of his people" who took Em & # 39; s side.

"Used to admire you" was included in Nick's recent mixtape "The bad education of the black you love to hate." In that, "The masked singer"Host rapped", N *** s here tweeting as if they had been wild / D ** k riding in Marshall Mathers / I had to wear the turban as if it were Aladdin / N **** s here was cappin & # 39; black lives matter. "

The flesh of Nick and Em went back on fire at the end of last year after the latter dismissed him and his ex-wife Mariah Carey in his collaboration with Joe the Fat. Then, Nick released a song against rapper "Rap God", accusing him of having oral sex with a driver. Em has since denied the claim and remained silent after that, despite the fact that Nick unleashed several other leads against him.

Elsewhere during the interview, Nick talked about The reaction of your oral sex claim. "Some people said I was being homophobic. I thought: & # 39; I'm not afraid of being disgusting. There's nothing scary about that, if that's what you like & # 39;" he insisted. "I thought, & # 39; Bring all your boyfriends to the show. Come to the muthaf ** ka show."