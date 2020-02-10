Nicholls can complement Pic D & # 39; Orhy for Champion Hurdle | Racing news





Coach champion Paul Nicholls

Paul Nicholls can still complement the Betfair Hurdle winner, Pic D & # 39; Orhy, for the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

PIC C & # 39; Orhy arrived from France with a great reputation last season, and challenged a great weight and odds of 33-1 on Saturday to land one of the most competitive handicap obstacles of the year.

However, as things stand, the five-year-old does not currently participate in the Hurdle Championship next month in Cheltenham.

Nicholls said: "I have been asked if I would consider complementing it for the Hurdle Champion, and I probably wish I had put it, but hindsight is a wonderful thing."

"I haven't discussed it with Johnny (De la Hey, owner) and we still don't have to make a plan. He would probably have one or two (more) races at the most this season, because we're looking forward to the day he's chasing.

"I could see him running tidy in grade one two and a half miles in Aintree, because that flat track could do him good. There aren't many other options for him, and we could even go to France with him."

However, Champion Hurdle is not out of the question.

Nicholls added: "It's not something I can make a quick decision about."

"I will keep our options open. It is a horse for the future.

"The other day was the first time I had it really well, because that was just his fourth race. He is a really exciting hunter for next season, and we have to keep that in mind."

"Another option is the Scottish Champion Hurdle. The main thing is that we are not going to hurry with him. He loved that ground better the other day."