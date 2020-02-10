NIA summons Congress leader Jammu and Kashmir GM Saroori

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has called on Ghulam Mohammad Saroori, leader of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress, to be interrogated in relation to terrorism cases in Kishtwar.

Saroori is the vice president of the state Congress and former minister of Jammu and Kashmir. His brother was among those named by the Hizbul Mujahideen links.

In a case involving violence and arson that took place on August 9, 2013 in Kishtwar, Saroori's name had come to light, sources said.

Saroori is reportedly a close associate of Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The four main terrorist attacks in Kishtwar during the last year were handed over to the NIA last year. These included the murder of the prominent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) official Chanderkant Sharma and his PSO Rajinder Singh Kishtwar.

