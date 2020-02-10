NeNe Leakes shares a few words after the most recent episode of RHOA in which he did not appear: his fans are furious

NeNe Leakes fans are starting to lose patience. NeNe did not appear in the RHOA episode last night, and many fans said they didn't even see him because of this.

‘I just finished watching the episode of THIS NIGHT as & # 39; This is not a BULLYING BULLSHIT! EVERYONE at the table seems HORRIBLE! Tune in at 8 pm #RHOA @bravotv #allmeangirls Everyone will solve it one day because I already have🤷🏽‍♀️ PD: I'm not tonight🤦🏽‍♀️ see you next week 👋🏾 & # 39; NeNe subtitled him to send.

Someone said: ‘Are you not tonight? I am definitely not looking, thanks for the warning. #TeamNene ❤️ # the1 ", and a follower posted this:" No need to look … I'll just go to the gym. It's cheesy without you. "

Another commenter wrote: "You need your own program with your friends!" And another fan said: "I haven't seen a single episode since the trip to Canada." RHOA is over. "

Another follower posted this: "Queen Nene, you're too amazing to put up with this," and a fan also had a few words to share: "Andy sure has left you out of many episodes this season." I hope they still paid you well! 🤦🏽‍♀️ ’

A commenter sent his love to NeNe and said: ‘Love and NeNe💕 You have so many who really support you! Stay strong … sometimes we have to be pushed to our purpose! Be blessed and keep doing what you are doing while continuing to build your empire! A lot ❤️ ’

Another follower posted: ‘So we wait two weeks, and you know even in the episode? 😖 I don't know if I should thank you or get mad at #SpoilerAlert. 🚨 #WeNeedNene! ’

A follower wrote: ‘You shouldn't mention housewives! I didn't see the last one or tonight. I'm sick of them "We love you, Nene Leakes,quot;, and another follower said: "This is starting to get tired!" It's not great how they are doing to you after you did the show for what it is today! "

Many NeNe fans told him to leave RHOA and get his own show with his own friends.



