NeNe Leakes has just told his fans that he has outdone himself and advised him to leave RHOA: see his photos and videos

NeNe Leakes has a message that excited his followers. They made sure to congratulate their favorite RHOA star in the comments after reading what she had to say.

‘SWIPE: I have surpassed myself! In case you didn't know, I produced an amazing female comedy show. Thanks to you, HOUSTON TEXAS, for a night of SOLD OUT hellavah that introduced us and @thebsimone @comiclonilove @sherrieshepherd @kymwhitley @realadelegivens, these girls appeared and appeared. PHILADELPHIA YOU NEXT ON FEBRUARY 22. #nodrama #justlaughs #comedy ladiesnightoutcomedy.com "NeNe subtitled his post.

Someone posted: "Reserved and busy while your enemies do 10-minute interviews about you,quot; and another follower said: "My favorite housewife is better to give you more television time or you will really lose me."

One commenter wrote: Ve Go, Nene !!! Making boss movements. God has you. "

A fan got excited about NeNe and said: ‘So proud of you, girl! I love you so much! I can't wait to rub shoulders with people like you! But, of course, they will still say that you are "so rude and so unpleasant,quot; 🙄🥰! NOTHING MORE THAN LOVE. & # 39;

One of NeNe's fans said: ‘We had an amazing time and yes, you can be a comedian! Houston loves you, "and someone else posted this:" I had a great time last night. You were incredible! Houston I love you!

A follower wrote: ‘I had a fabulous laugh time last night! Thanks for coming to Houston! "And another commenter mentioned RHOA:" Congratulations baby you need rhoa. You are your own boss. Bravo could have given you the exposure. Ok, now is the time to continue with @neneleakes. "

Speaking of RHOA, NeNer had fans talking when he turned to social media to reveal that he had hired celebrity lawyer Lisa Bloom.

Ad

People believed that he was about to go to war with the ladies or the producers of RHOA, but this is not the case at the moment.



Post views:

0 0