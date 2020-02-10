NBA Report Card: Grading Week 16 performances by Nuggets, Pacers, Celtics and more | NBA News

Which teams have shone and which have been flattered to cheat in the last seven days in the NBA? Sky Sports NBA evaluates the contrasting fortunes of Week 16 of four teams.

Denver Nuggets (37-16, Wk16 record 3-0) – Grade A

Nikola Jokic celebrates a basket during Denver's victory over Utah



How much heart and confidence will the Nuggets take from their victory in Week 16 over Utah Jazz? With only seven players in shape, Mike Malone's team won a memorable victory over their Western Conference rivals, 98-95, thanks mainly to a historic contribution from Nikola Jokic.

The Serbian center produced a triple-double of 30 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists and hit a recoil jumper at the last minute to see the Nuggets achieve an unlikely victory. In doing so, Jokic became the ninth player in NBA history to publish a statistical line 30-20-10 and his status as a Nuggets talisman was highlighted in his post-game comments.

"No one would think we could win it," Jokic said on the court after the victory. "We had seven healthy bodies." Everyone stepped forward. They were all there. We just didn't want to leave it. We didn't want an excuse tomorrow. We just go out and (try) the best. "

















Nikola Jokic recorded a triple double of 30 points, 10 assists and 21 rebounds to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 98-95 victory over the Utah Jazz



That victory was sandwiched by victories over Portland and Phoenix, which allowed Denver to complete a perfect week. They were also active on the trade deadline, ultimately acquiring scorer Jordan McRae of Washington in exchange for Shabazz Napier, whom they had collected as part of a previous four-team deal involving Houston, Atlanta and Minnesota in which they also received a 2020 first round selection of the Rockets

Indiana Pacers (31-22, record Wk16 0-4) – Grade D

Victor Oladipo celebrates after exhausting a three-point clutch against the Bulls



A run of five consecutive losses should not be a cause for great alarm for the Indiana Pacers, yet. Four single-digit 16-week losses, including two against the hot Toronto Raptors, have seen them retreat in their quest for a seed among the top four in the Eastern Conference.

However, the team's priority is to reintegrate its best player, Victor Oladipo, after his return from the broken quadruple tendon that cost him 12 months of his career.

The Pacers have 1-5 since Oladipo returned to the court. He left the bench in the first three of those games before returning to the initial lineup against the Raptors last Wednesday and staying out of the Pacers' loss to the Pelicans on Saturday night.

















Highlights of the Indiana Pacers' visit to the Toronto Raptors in week 16 of the NBA season



Oladipo, twice All-Star, has increased his playing time of 20 and 27 minutes in the five games he has played, but is not yet close to his best level, as evidenced by his 28.2 percent field goal percentage .

While your current recent loss will hurt, Indiana must be patient. His place in the playoffs is almost assured and his ability to make a deep career once there will depend on Oladipo being somewhere near his best level.

Boston Celtics (37-15, Wk16 record 4-0) – Grade A

Kemba Walker celebrates a basket during Boston's victory in Dallas



The second most popular team in the East extended their winning streak to seven games with a perfect 4-0 week with victories against Atlanta (twice), Orlando and Oklahoma City.

His 112-111 win on Sunday night against the Thunder was the best of the lot, with Kemba Walker leading the charge with 27 points and running out a pair of triples to seal the victory.

















Highlights of the Boston Celtics visit to Oklahoma City Thunder in week 16 of the NBA season



Speaking in NBA TV Gametime After the Celtics victory, analyst Grant Hill said: "I think this is an underrated team. A team that not everyone is focusing on. I like its versatility and maturity. They have young players who want to win. It seems as if they played the winning basketball and bought.

"This is an impressive team (moving) silently under the radar and running their businesses. They have a chance to get very, very far in the playoffs."

Minnesota Timberwolves (16-35, Wk16 1-2) – Grade C +

Karl-Anthony Towns celebrates a basket against the Clippers



What better way to celebrate the acquisition of an All-Star on the exchange deadline than hammering one of the major teams in the league to end a miserable 13-game losing streak?

That's exactly what the Timberwolves did on Saturday night when they delivered an impressive beating of 142-115 to a full-force LA Clippers.

D & # 39; Angelo Russell, acquired from Golden State Warriors for poor performance Andrew Wiggins, did not play, but his presence certainly brought the star center Karl-Anthony Towns out of his long dream. The immediate contributions of Malik Beasley and James Johnson (also acquired by the deadline) have also pleased the Timberwolves office.

















Highlights of the Los Angeles Clippers visit to the Minnesota Timberwolves in week 16 of the NBA season



A victory cannot change a season and, in the case of Minnesota, their potential postseason challenge ended some time ago. But with a renewed list, which includes the star guard for whom Towns himself had sighed, the Timberwolves have acted to appease their star.

Once Russell arrives on the court, his association should provide Minnesota with a positive end to a lost season.

