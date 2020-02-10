Natalie Portman dressed Christian Dior for the Oscars and honored the directors with a special fashion statement

Natalie Portman reminded the world that, after all, fashion has, and always will be, a form of protest and personal statement. And in her own way, unique and subtle, Natalie Portman did exactly that. Choosing to wear a black dress with Christian Dior Spring 2020 Haute Couture panels, Natalie added a special touch to the Dior cape that accompanies it in honor of the directors. Feeling that these eight directors had been ignored by the Academy (including Greta Gerwig), Natalie had her names delicately embroidered in gold along the edge of her Dior cape. Natalie stated the following when she was interviewed on the Oscar 2020 red carpet.

"I wanted to recognize women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my subtle form."

Natalie has always been a great defender of women's rights and the measure, although not particularly open, was heard all over the world and has become a trending story on Monday morning.

You can see a video clip of Natalie Portman on the red carpet where she addresses the issue of the names of the eight directors embroidered on her Dior layer in the video player below.

As for Natalie's Oscar set, she is earning high praise for the elegant look. Natalie chose a black suit to match under the transparent lace fabric and it looked stunning. She wore her hair in a straight, blunt-cut hair that reached her chin and combined the beautiful appearance with Cartier's jewels. The Dior dress features delicate golden details and the addition of the golden letters mixed gently with her outfit and jewelry.

You can see several full-length photos that show the red carpet from Natalie's feet to the head.

Cartier also shared a close-up photo of Natalie Portman with Cartier earrings and a yellow diamond ring.

“Embracing courage and refinement, Natalie Portman shines on the red carpet #Oscars in a #CartierHighJewelry ring with a yellow diamond, diamonds, black lacquer and yellow gold from the #ColoraturadeCartier collection and #ClashdeCartier earrings in pink gold and diamonds. #NataliePortman "

What do you think of Oscar fashion by Natalie Portman? Do you like your Dior outfit?

Do you have any idea about Natalie Portman's subtle statement about the directors?



