"My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Vanessa Bryant wrote a heartbreaking message on Monday about the pain she is processing for the death of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna in the helicopter accident last month that also claimed the lives of seven other people.

"I have been reluctant to express my feelings in words," he wrote on Instagram. “My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can't process both at the same time. It's like I'm trying to process Kobe's disappearance, but my body refuses to accept that my Gigi will never come back to me. He feels bad ".

The post included a video of Kobe training Gianna's basketball team.

Last week, Vanessa confirmed that a public "Celebration of Life,quot; for Kobe and Gianna will take place at the Staples Center on Monday, February 24. Details about the event and how to buy tickets have not yet been published.

On the morning of January 26, a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter with a 41-year-old Kobe, 13-year-old Gianna, two other teenage girls, four parents and the pilot crashed in Calabasas in the fog.

The helicopter departed from John Wayne Airport in Orange County and headed to Camarillo, with passengers on board heading to the Kobe Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where he was destined to train Gianna in a tournament game.

In its preliminary report on Friday, the National Transportation Safety Board revealed that there was no evidence that the helicopter's engines had failed before shutting down.