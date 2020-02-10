Mountain Lion, suspected of attacks on livestock, the first to be killed under state strike policy 3 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A mountain lion that is being tracked by the National Park Service that killed 12 animals in Malibu for two years has been killed with permission from the state Department of Fisheries and Wildlife.

P-56 was a male mountain lion between 4 and 5 years old, and had been living in the western mountains of Santa Monica south of Highway 101. He was first captured and equipped with a GPS tracking collar in April. 2017. It is believed that P-56 spawned at least four kittens.

Hunting of mountain lions has been banned in California since 1990 and the species is designated as a "specially protected mammal." But the California Department of Fish and Wildlife implemented a "three strokes,quot; policy in December 2017, which required the owner to take non-lethal measures against the lion before receiving a "predation permit."

Fish & Wildlife officials say the owner in question first brought as much cattle as possible, identified the remaining animals near the buildings and used other measures such as guard dogs, hot wire fences, motion-activated lights and hazing by radio, despite the incidents related to P -56 happened outside the boundaries of the current geographical area for the policy of three attacks.

For two years, the property owner's cattle were attacked nine times, with a total of 12 dead animals.

Biologists from the National Park Service, who have been tracking mountain lions in the Santa Monica Mountains for 18 years, were notified that P-56 was killed on January 27. It is not clear if P-56 was involved in all attacks against the owner won.