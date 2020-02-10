%MINIFYHTMLf87f99f339c62fd6448d343b6779df3111%
%MINIFYHTMLf87f99f339c62fd6448d343b6779df3112%
Summary of the Oscars: Moments of the 2020 Academy Awards that are honestly so pure
%MINIFYHTMLf87f99f339c62fd6448d343b6779df3113%%MINIFYHTMLf87f99f339c62fd6448d343b6779df3114%
%MINIFYHTMLf87f99f339c62fd6448d343b6779df3115%
%MINIFYHTMLf87f99f339c62fd6448d343b6779df3116%
%MINIFYHTMLf87f99f339c62fd6448d343b6779df3117%%MINIFYHTMLf87f99f339c62fd6448d343b6779df3118%%MINIFYHTMLf87f99f339c62fd6448d343b6779df3119%%MINIFYHTMLf87f99f339c62fd6448d343b6779df3120%%MINIFYHTMLf87f99f339c62fd6448d343b6779df3121%%MINIFYHTMLf87f99f339c62fd6448d343b6779df3122%