Mitt Romney voted to condemn Trump | Triumph

US Senator Mitt Romney was the only Republican who broke ranks and voted to condemn President Donald Trump for abuse of power.

"I am aware that there are people in my party and in my state who will strongly disapprove of my decision, and in some sectors, I will be denounced vehemently. I am sure that I will listen to the abuse of the president and his followers." Romney said in his speech at Trump's political trial.

"Does anyone seriously believe that I would consent to these consequences apart from an inescapable conviction that my oath before God demanded me?"

Source: Al Jazeera News