Minnesota Wild Trade Jason Zucker at the Pittsburgh Penguins – Up News Info

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired veteran striker Jason Zucker of Minnesota, shaking the group of the six best forward of the Penguins as they prepare for a postseason drive.

Pittsburgh sent forward Alex Galchenyuk, defending prospect Calen Addison and a conditional pick from the 2020 first round draft to the Wild in exchange for Zucker.

Zucker, 28, has 14 goals and 15 assists this season for Minnesota. His arrival in Pittsburgh gives the Penguins more depth of scoring to add to one of their first two lines. Pittsburgh, currently four points behind Washington's first place in the Metropolitan Division, has spent the past five weeks seeking to replace All-Star forward Jake Guentzel, who was out until late April after injuring his right shoulder on December 30.

"Jason Zucker is one of the six best strikers we think will fit perfectly in our group," Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford said in a statement. "He is a proven scorer, and with three more years in his current contract, he has the potential to have an impact for us to move forward."

The agreement marked the first major movement of freshman general manager Bill Guerin, who was previously assistant general manager of the Penguins. Guerin told The Wild that he would give them as much time as they could to catch up at the Western Conference, and they entered the week just four points from a wild card spot. But they have been trapped in the middle of the pack for several years and could use an update from their prospect group.

Zucker, who recently moved to the fourth line, has been in the commercial block for a year, almost before the deadline last season by Guerin's predecessor, Paul Fenton. He won the NHL humanitarian award last summer, the King Clancy Memorial Trophy. After recording 33 career goals and playing in all 82 games in 2017-18, Zucker's production vanished last season with the rest of Wild as he finished his streak of six consecutive appearances in the playoffs.

Zucker is signed during the 2022-23 season with an annual cap of $ 5.5 million. A reliable two-way player, Zucker has 132 goals, 111 assists and 243 points in 456 NHL games, all with the Wild.

The move sends Galchenyuk to pack just seven months after the Penguins acquired it from Arizona in the deal that sent the popular but mercurial striker Phil Kessel to the Coyotes. Galchenyuk had trouble finding a niche in Pittsburgh, scoring only five goals and 12 assists in 45 games. His playing time decreased as the season progressed. He has played less than 10 minutes in seven of the Penguin's last eight games and his average ice time of 11:29 per game represents a minimum run for a full minute.

Lasting Zucker, who has lost 10 games or less in each of the last five seasons, joins a team that has remained near the top of the ranking in the hyper competitive Metropolitan Division despite a series of injuries on the list. The list grew by one on Monday when the Penguins announced that promising rookie defenseman John Marino will be lost 3 to 6 weeks after undergoing surgery to repair facial fractures suffered by being hit in the face by a disc during a defeat in Tampa Bay last week.

