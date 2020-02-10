‘Minnesota Badgers’: Target apologizes for the wrong monkey – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A monkey had some people doing a double take on Monday at Target.

Can you see what is wrong with this image? A Twitter user and Gopher fan named Kileigh says she saw the monkey in the Quarry store in northeast Minneapolis.

Target gave Up News Info this statement Monday night: “Color red. As a Minnesota-based company, we know we are the home of the Gophers. ”

Target removed the items and apologized to the fans.