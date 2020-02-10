Minella Rocco reserves the Cheltenham festival venue | Racing news





Minella Rocco – returning to the Cheltenham Festival

Jonjo O & # 39; Neill believes that a rejuvenated Minella Rocco deserves its place at the Cheltenham Festival.

%MINIFYHTML8c3f06b0d97bd998f916b338a7b9924a11% %MINIFYHTML8c3f06b0d97bd998f916b338a7b9924a12%

Winner of the National Hunt Chase in 2016 and second behind Sizing John in the Gold Cup the following year, the castrated property of JP McManus had been in the desert since then.

As the last dice roll, O & # 39; Neill sent him to chase the hunters and won the first time he asked in Warwick, although he was a bit lucky since the leader, Bob And Co, took extremely sharp control and was arrested because of its rider with cramps.

Next time, Minella Rocco went to Wetherby for a clash with the current champion Hazel Hill, winning by a long and a half while his opponent continually jumped to his right.

"It's great to see him do it right. Obviously it's lovely when they regain their trust," said O & # 39; Neill.

"To be honest, he has been lucky twice, but now he will go to Cheltenham.

"It deserves to be fair: it is qualified and, fortunate as it may have been, it can only overcome what is there."

"It's great to see him happy again, so we'll see how he gets along."