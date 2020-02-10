Michigan State should know that their coach candidates will not be the next Mark Dantonio

Luke Fickell marked the same boxes for Michigan State that Mark Dantonio did for 13 seasons in East Lansing.

Former defensive coordinator of the state of Ohio. Cincinnati coach. Understand the rivalry within the state with Michigan. Without fear of exchanging verbal blows with Jim Harbaugh. Fickell was the perfect couple for Michigan State. But the Spartans were not the perfect match for Fickell. That says more about the status of the Spartans' program than Fickell, who rejected the job offer and I chose to stay in Cincinnati.

He's not the only one. Matt Campbell, of the state of Iowa, Pat Narduzzi, of Pitt, and Mel Tucker, of Colorado, also made it clear that they would stay there instead of heading to East Lansing. There have been no indications that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is interested, perhaps because he is not far from an NFL head coach position.

Now the real search for coaching begins, and it won't be easy. Think of the ribbon that Dantonio set for the next coach: he won a part of the Big Ten title and two direct championships. The Spartans made it to the college football tie in 2015, the only team in the Big Ten that is not the state of Ohio to do so. Dantonio had an 8-5 record against Michigan, a 6-4 record against Penn State and a 3-8 record against Ohio State (more than any other school since 2011).

The next coach faces those challenges. The state of Ohio is almost untouchable in the Big Ten East. Penn State and Michigan are in operation. Michigan State fell in the last two seasons, and its recruitment is not at the same level as the Buckeyes, Wolverines or Nittany Lions. Dantonio dominated that the three-star prospects, such as Kirk Cousins, Le & # 39; Veon Bell and Darqueze Dennard, will play above their heads.

Can the next coach do that? Who is a realistic candidate to be the next coach now?

When you reset the search for coaching, it looks like this:

Bret Bielema, New York Giants

Athletic Bruce Feldman mentioned Bielema as a possibility of taking over Dantonio.

I wouldn't be surprised if # Michigan State made a career in # Giants Bret Bielema assistant. He is a proven winner at the Big Ten level (he won 40 games in his last 4 years in Wisconsin). It has a great presence and would revitalize that fan base quickly. – Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 10, 2020

Bielema, a former Iowa defensive lineman who was an assistant to Hayden Fry and Kirk Ferentz, would fit much better in Michigan State than in Arkansas. He was 37-19 in Big Ten in seven seasons as head coach in Wisconsin. Their teams play with a physical style that adapts to the brand. However, Bielema was 6-10 against Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan during those seven seasons, and has just taken a job as a training assistant with the Giants. He has been in the NFL for the past two seasons. Sometimes it's hard to push those guys back.

Butch Jones, Alabama

Jones has spent the past two seasons as an offensive analyst in the Alabama coaching staff, but the Saugatuck, Michigan native also fits the profile. Tennessee fans can make all the jokes about Jones they want. He is the only Vols coach to beat Florida in the last 15 seasons. Jones has a record of 84-54 as head coach in three stops, and he probably learned some things from Nick Saban that would make him a better coach the fourth time.

This would generate many memes, but it would be a solid recruitment, given the situation.

Chris Creighton, Eastern Michigan

The name of Creighton appears quite on social networks, and it would be a better recruitment than what is registered nationwide. Creighton led an Eastern Michigan team that almost finished its soccer program to three bowl games in the last four seasons, compiling a 25-26 record in that span.

He has been at Mitten State for the past six seasons. Buffalo Lance Leipold and Toledo Candle Jason Candle are also MAC possibilities, but Creighton is the best fit of the three.

That's the best of the board now for Michigan State, and none of those coaches check all the boxes as Fickell did. And this work is difficult. Ask John L. Smith or Bobby Williams, who combined to go 38-43. Ask Saban, who was 34-24-1. It is difficult to win and even harder to rebuild, and this program needs someone who is not afraid to take on the three big programs in the Big Ten East.

Dantonio could do that, but he was also 1-5 against those teams in the last two seasons. Michigan State is, at best, fourth in the Big Ten East hierarchical order. That is the state of the program now, and the first step towards the future will be to accept that the next candidate might not be the next Dantonio. At this point, they need to find someone who wants this job.

And they will have to leave some boxes unchecked.