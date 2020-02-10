Michael Avenatti's request to limit his testimony rejected by the judge – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLe8753177705ccbfe65d1b209eae02ca211% %MINIFYHTMLe8753177705ccbfe65d1b209eae02ca212%

NEW YORK – A judge struck the attempt of California lawyer Michael Avenatti to limit his testimony if he testifies in his trial for extortion in New York, and said Monday that the allegations of lies and deception involving previous clients are "very relevant ", although specific charges in other cases are not.

The ruling of federal district judge Paul G. Gardephe came just before prosecutors were expected to conclude by presenting evidence in the case in which the government alleges that Avenatti tried to extort Nike for up to $ 25 million with threats to cloud his name. with accusations of corruption.

Lawyer Scott Srebnick said Friday that if Avenatti testifies it will depend in part on the judge's willingness to exclude questions about the allegations that Avenatti cheated on the porn star Stormy Daniels from the book or customers' income in Los Angeles with millions of Dollars.

Gardephe said he would exclude any reference to pending criminal charges against Avenatti from the allowed testimony in the case involving Daniels, who is scheduled for trial in New York in April, or fraud charges in federal court in Los Angeles that are scheduled to a trial in may.

But he said "previous incidents of lies and deception are very relevant,quot; and that prosecutors could obtain a description of alleged fraudulent behavior against former clients.

The judge also ruled in favor of prosecutors on two other main issues that the defense had argued to exclude if Avenatti testified.

Gardephe said he would let prosecutors ask Avenatti about his finances, except for references to spouses and children.

The judge also said he would let the government present evidence of Avenatti's Internet searches around Nike's actions that suggest he was trying to "promote his own personal financial interests,quot; as soon as he received confidential information against Nike from his client. .

The client, an amateur basketball coach from Los Angeles, testified last week that two Nike executives forced him to make financial payments to the mother of an elite high school basketball player and to participate in other questionable behavior.

The judge also rejected a defense request to call several Nike employees or lawyers and a lawyer who works with Mark Geragos, a lawyer who participated with Avenatti in some discussions with Nike before Avenatti's arrest in March 2019, as witnesses.

Avenatti, 48, pleaded not guilty to the charges in all three criminal cases. Once he was a regular guest on cable television shows, Avenatti was housed for weeks at the Manhattan Metropolitan Correctional Center after Los Angeles prosecutors alleged that he violated his bail conditions.