Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette support Mikel Arteta's tactics to drive Arsenal forward | Soccer news

Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette have endorsed Mikel Arteta's tactical changes at Arsenal despite winning only three games since taking over.

Arteta replaced interim coach Freddie Ljungberg in December and Arsenal ranks tenth in the Premier League after its first seven games in charge.

While the results have not improved significantly, Ozil and Lacazette feel that the team has come together under the tactical philosophy of Arteta.

Ozil, speaking at the Arsenal warm weather training camp in Dubai, said: "As a team, we are much happier and everyone wants to give everything for this club."

"Especially tactically we improve a lot and I hope that in the future we will be more successful."

Lacazette, who has not scored since Arteta took over, echoed Ozil's opinion about the coach and team morale.

"Now we are closer together. The way we think also in the field and outside the field. Tactically we are better and we will see a great improvement in the coming weeks."

Héctor Bellerin agreed with the changes made by the former Arsenal captain since he took over and at the end of last year.

"It's very early in time. (Mikel) has a new philosophy and the way he has implemented it in the last games we've played, there has been a big change," he told the club's website.

"I think that sometimes we need to be a little more efficient against the goal (but) that is also something that comes with confidence, when you see that you are playing better and controlling the games better, the objectives are something that will come." I'm sure you'll see it very fast.

"For us, the promise is that we are trying to improve every day. When a different coach arrives, there are different things that you are asked to do."