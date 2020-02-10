Merkel's favorite heir abandons German Chancellor's career | Germany news

The woman who was expected to become Germany's next chancellor said on Monday that she would not run for the top position, succumbing to a scandal involving the extreme right and opening the race to succeed Angela Merkel.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is a guardian of the chancellor and leader of her conservative Christian Democratic Party (CDU), but has faced growing doubts about her suitability to replace Merkel, who has led Germany for 15 years but plans to retire in the next federal government . election, scheduled for autumn 2021.

Last week, Kramp-Karrenbauer's inability to impose discipline on conservative Christian Democrats in the eastern state of Thuringia gave a new blow to his credibility, already eroded by a series of errors.

The CDU regional branch challenged it by supporting a local leader aided by the Anti-Immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD), thereby breaking a post-war consensus between established parties on eluding the extreme right.

"I will not run for chancellor," Kramp-Karrenbauer, 57, said at a press conference in Berlin, adding that he had been preparing the decision for some time and did so "with the intention of strengthening the CDU."

"In my opinion, this has no impact on the stability of the great coalition," he said, referring to the national coalition between the Merkel conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD).

His decision not to run for chancellor leaves a big question mark about Germany's future direction just when its economy, the fourth largest in the world, flirts with the recession and the European Union struggles to define itself after Brexit.

"I consider this decision with great respect, although I am very sorry," Merkel said at a press conference on Monday. "I imagine it was not an easy decision for her and I thank her for being prepared to move forward to lead the process of choosing a successor."

Merkel has stood out on the world stage since 2005, helping lead the EU through the eurozone crisis and opening the doors of Germany to migrants fleeing wars in the Middle East in 2015, a measure that still divide the block and its country.

Dominic Kane of Al Jazeera, reporting from Berlin, said the measure was "quite significant at first sight

"This was the lady who was prepared, prepared, to replace Angela Merkel in time to run for her party, the Christian Democrats, in the general elections at the end of the summer of 2021.

"All those hopes, those ambitions, now fade, fade due to the perception among the people of his party, but also in the broader political classes and in the media, that this person, Kramp-Karrenbauer, had become prone to failures, had become unable to lead her party, that she would make statements about a broad federal policy, but could not really take people in the states of Germany with her, people within her own match. "

Merkel did not seek re-election for the presidency of the party in 2018, which allowed Kramp-Karrenbauer to take the helm of the party in order to increase his profile before running for the chancery. But doubts about his leadership credentials persisted.

"The separation of the chancellery and the president of the party, the open question about who will become a candidate for chancellor weakens the CDU at a time … (when) Germany needs a strong CDU," Kramp-Karrenbauer said at the conference Monday press.

"I was the leader of the party, and I am the leader of the party, and I will remain in this position for the foreseeable future." "What I have said is that I will not run for chancellor, but other than that, the situation has not changed."

The announcement leaves a void at the top of the German political parties.

"When he says nothing has changed, that's really his opinion," Kane reported. "Many people believe that the situation has changed radically, because, curiously at this time, we don't know who will lead any of the main parties in the general elections.

"Each party has to nominate what is called a & # 39; spitzenkandidat & # 39 ;: the main person, the person who would take the chancery if that party arose as the largest party, which is unlikely, or if that person was someone who could lead a coalition. "

Sigmar Gabriel, a former SPD leader, said he expected an anticipated federal election since Merkel's conservative bloc and the SPD are struggling to unite their different factions.

Analysts minimized that risk.

"This is largely an internal problem of the CDU," said Holger Schmieding at Berenbank, putting the risk of the SPD leaving the coalition early by no more than 25 percent.

Who will replace it?

The far-right scandal in Thuringia turned out to be the straw that broke the glass for Kramp-Karrenbauer, whose qualifications plummeted last year after a series of public errors, including the mockery of transgender people in a joyful carnival speech.

Kramp-Karrenbauer said he would remain president of the party until another candidate for chancellor was found. She will remain as defense minister of Germany.

His former rivals for party leadership, Friedrich Merz and Jens Spahn, have been circling with intention.

Businessman Merz resigned from asset manager Blackrock to focus more on politics, and Spahn, now a health minister, cut a dynamic figure during the coronavirus crisis, traveling to Paris and London to coordinate the European and G7 response.

"Now is the right time to boost economic and financial policy measures," Merz said Monday in a tweet.

He later tweeted that he would support Kramp-Karrenbauer's efforts to find a new party leader and candidate for chancellor.

Nominating conservative businessman Friedrich Merz as chancellor would indicate a significant shift to the right for the CDU (Annegret Hilse / Reuters)

"He is the man who challenged Ms. Kramp-Karrenbauer in December 2018," said Dominic Kane of Al Jazeera.

"He had been friends with Angela Merkel until she put him aside. He has fought back from the political desert and has fled Mrs Kramp-Karrenbauer To a close second. His brand is a more traditional conservatism; much more to the right than has been the case with Angela Merkel, so an election for him of his party would be a clear sign that the CDU wants to move to the right. "

Spahn and Markus Soeder, leader of the Bavarian brother party of the CDU, the CSU, said they respected the decision of Kramp-Karrenbauer and stressed that the cohesion of their conservative alliance was now essential.

"Let's be clear: this (leadership race) will not take place immediately," Kane said. "The current leader of the party, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, he will stay there until summer, which will give his party time to try to find other people who can challenge "

Alexander Gauland, honorary president of the extreme right AfD, said Kramp-Karrenbauer had not implemented the CDU policy of excluding AfD and added that this approach was not realistic in the long term.

"It's been a long time since his party base recognized him and plunged the CDU, with its exclusion policy, into chaos," he added.

While the parties may be struggling to resolve their candidates for next year, the current leader of Germany remains in favor.

"The person in charge of this country is still Angela Merkel," Dominic Kane said.

"She is by far the most popular policy in this country, and so far, shows no signs of going ahead of what she has to do, which is at the end of this parliament, at the end of next summer." "