Memphis Grizzlies quit Dion Waiters a few days after acquiring it | NBA News

The Memphis Grizzlies resigned from Dion Waiters on Sunday, just days after acquiring it as part of a three-team exchange.

Waiters was acquired on Thursday as part of the agreement that sent Andre Iguodala and Jae Crowder to the Miami Heat. The Grizzlies got Waiters along with Justise Winslow and James Johnson from Miami. Johnson was later traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves by the Gorgui Dieng center.

The waiters had played only three games with the Heat this season after a litany of problems that led to three suspensions by the team.

According to reports, Waiters, 28, will receive full payment for the rest of this season ($ 12.1m) and next ($ 12.65m).

The Phoenix Suns plan to give up guard Tyler Johnson to release an additional place on the list, according to reports.

Johnson averages 5.7 points in 31 games (three starts) for the Suns this season. He has appeared in 301 career games while averaging 10.5 points per game with the Suns and Miami Heat.

The 27-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent after eliminating exemptions, ESPN reported.

During his tenure with the Heat, Johnson also appeared in 10 playoff games, starting five of them. He averaged 6.1 points per game during the postseason while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 56.3 percent from beyond the goal.

