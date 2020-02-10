Melissa Rivers injured her leg in a skiing accident

%MINIFYHTML21a713598fbbe9693cb85de1f8dbf17911% %MINIFYHTML21a713598fbbe9693cb85de1f8dbf17912%

The former hostess of & # 39; Fashion Police & # 39; It has to be rescued by the ski patrol after having & # 39; a bad time & # 39; while hitting the tracks, leaving her with a brace on her left leg.

Rivers Melissa He has been involved in a skiing accident. The day that attention was paid to the 92nd annual Academy Awards, the former co-host of "Fashion police"He shared on social networks that he hurt his leg when he hit the slopes.

On Sunday, February 9, the only son of the late television host Joan Rivers He climbed a clip of the ski patrol helping her after a bad fall. At the bottom of the video, I heard her say: "These are my new friends, ski patrol. This sucks, this sucks." One of the emergency staff members, in return, assured him: "It could be worse."

In the same Instagram post, the 52-year-old also shared a photo of what appeared to be a hospital room. He captured his left leg in an orthopedic device while still wearing a ski boot. To emphasize how inappropriate his injury was, he captioned the post simply with a palm-face emoji.

Initially, one of his followers thought it was Melissa's son, Edgar Cooper Endicott, 19, who was harmed. She, however, hastened to clarify: "No Cooper, thank God! But me!" Other users sent him good wishes. One wrote to him: "And that's why I don't ski! I hope you feel better!" Another jokingly commented: "Oh, no. Don't tell us you won an Oscar for this. I hope you're well."

A representative said that Melissa did not suffer serious injuries from the fall. For ET Online, the representative said that no bones were broken and that she is an expert skier who had a bad time. Consequently, he is expected to go to the doctor on Monday, February 10 and has not canceled his scheduled appearance for the Oscar fashion talks.

Melissa herself has shared her two cents on the best and worst previous dresses on the Oscar red carpet before the big event. Making use of his Twitter ID, he reminded people of Rachel WeiszIt's a mishap when wearing red latex top for the 2019 awards ceremony, and Cate BlanchettBright moment in a Givenchy dress for the 2011 show.



The alum of "The celebrity apprentice"Then he invited his followers to" discuss the best and worst dresses at the Oscars this year. "In her last tweet of the day, she wrote:" Go to my IG story and let me know your thoughts about the appearance of the Red carpet! "Oscars."