Meghan Markle is taking steps to relaunch her career since her "work with Disney is far from over,quot;

Meghan Markle does not regret having given up the royal family and has been telling his friends he can have it all, a close friend told DailyMail.com exclusively.

& # 39; Meghan does not regret it and the sky is the limit. She said (she and Harry) feel that a great weight has been lifted & # 39; & # 39 ;, explained the source.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently made a trip to Miami where Prince Harry spoke at a & # 39; billionaire summit & # 39; JP Morgan, where the two could have earned up to $ 1 million for the concert, during which Harry talked about his mental health and therapy.

Until the trip to Florida, the couple had been hiding with their nine-month-old son Archie in a mansion off the coast of Vancouver Island for $ 14 million after announcing their news of the bomb's departure in early January .

& # 39; They have spent quality time together as a family. Meghan has been cooking and making homemade baby food for Archie & # 39 ;, said the friend.

Now, with an established routine, Meghan has been taking the steps to relaunch her career, and the source added: & # 39; Meghan said her work with Disney is far from over. The voiceover is just the beginning and there are more collaborations to come & # 39; & # 39 ;.

It was previously revealed that Meghan signed a voiceover agreement with Disney in exchange for a donation to the Elephants without Borders charity.

The agreement was made months after Prince Harry was captured in a movie promoting his wife's skills with Disney boss Bob Iger at the premiere of The Lion King in London in July 2019.

It seems that the couple, who said they wanted to be financially independent when they abandoned their royal duties, are eager to move forward with their new plan.

His visit to Miami marks the first public appearance that Meghan and Harry made as a couple since their surprising announcement.

A source said royalty members were & # 39; smart & # 39; to take the concert, and added: & # 39; (It was) a very smart move to enter with some of the richest people in the world.

"The conference is about creating wealth for future generations and improving the world for future generations, a topic close to Harry's heart."

Ronn Torossian, CEO of the New York-based public relations firm 5W Public Relations, told DailyMail.com that he would expect the couple to have earned between $ 500,000 and $ 1 million since the appearance.

It seems that the couple, who cited wanting to be financially independent when withdrawing from their real duties, are eager to move forward with their plan. Their visit to Miami marks the first public appearance they have made as a couple since their surprise announcement. Photo: Magic Johnson, Robert Frederick Smith and Alex Rodriguez at the summit

A source said they were "smart,quot; to take the concert and added: "(It was) a very smart move to enter with some of the richest people in the world." In the picture: the 1 Hotel South Beach, where the exclusive summit took place on Thursday

"One could imagine that they flew privately from Canada to Miami, that they had a hotel suite and a hairdresser and makeup artist, which could cost between $ 100,000 and $ 250,000 in expenses," he added.

& # 39; Harry and Meghan will be the highest paid speakers that exist in the corporate market.

& # 39; I wouldn't be surprised if they earned more than $ 1 million. Throughout the year, your purchasing power could be unlimited.

Public relations executive Simon Huck, who is a friend of the Kardashian family, has already estimated that only Meghan can earn $ 100 million this year.

With more work on the horizon, Meghan is looking for a manager or agent for future projects, two years after leaving her acting career to marry Harry.

The close friend said the couple can do "almost everything from home,quot;, and have been "taking meetings and forming his carefully selected team, which will include his mother as a special advisor & # 39; & # 39 ;.

DailyMail.com previously revealed that Doria Ragland, 63, fully supported her daughter's decision because she was “ really worried about Meghan … and is relieved that her daughter prioritizes her mental health and well-being & # 39; & # 39 ;.

The friend added: "Everything revolves around Archie right now and Meghan is back in shape." They have a daily routine of doing yoga and doing long walks & # 39 ;. In the picture: Meghan addresses yoga in Toronto in 2017

Now, Meghan feels she can breathe again, the friend explained, adding that royalty told her intimate circle of friends that her soul was being crushed and that the decision to leave was a matter of life or death, which means The death of his spirit. & # 39;

They continued: “ She also felt that she could not be the best mother for Archie if she were not her true and authentic self. Something I felt could not be in the confines of the royal family.

He said he didn't want Archie to realize his stress and anxiety. She felt it was a toxic environment for him because there was too much tension and accumulated frustrations.

Now relaxing in Canada, Meghan has been cooking and making homemade baby food for Archie, the friend said.

They explained that Meghan and Harry have been & # 39; doing what normal families do & # 39; since they left their real duties.

They said: & # 39; Everything revolves around Archie right now and Meghan is back in shape.

"They have a daily routine of doing yoga and doing long walks."

And it does not seem that Harry and Meghan return to the United Kingdom in the short term, since last month, it was reported that the couple & # 39; wait & # 39; Spend the summer in Los Angeles.

The source told DailyMail.com: & # 39; Meghan has been telling her close friends that this is the best thing that could happen to Harry.

& # 39; That any person will prosper more and that it was his love for him that made it possible.

& # 39; Meghan told her friends that there is no hurry to move from where they have been staying. You are welcome to live there as long as you want.

"Meghan calls him her happy place and says that in recent months she has felt more at home than in the United Kingdom."

