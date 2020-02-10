Maya Rudolph wore the same Colombian earrings for the Oscars as Beyonce at the Diddy party – Look at the look

%MINIFYHTML82891d1aa450ef5b005ba7cbf3525dde11% %MINIFYHTML82891d1aa450ef5b005ba7cbf3525dde12%

Maya Rudolph attended the 2020 Oscars and wore one of the most discussed looks for the night. With a burnt orange sequin caftan, which is believed to have been made by Valentino. Maya's look received praise and criticism, as some were not fans of sequins, color or curtain. Similarly, Maya presented with classmates Saturday night live former student Kristen Wiig who also used Valentino and received mixed reactions to her outfit too. While the jury is not interested in the Oscar Oscar 2020 fashion sense of Maya Rudolph, she receives high praise for wearing the same pair of Colombian emerald earrings that Beyonce used for Diddy's 50th birthday.

Lorraine Schwartz is known for creating exquisite jewelry and many celebrities favor her. You can see a photo of Maya Rudolph with the emerald earrings along with a legend published by Lorraine below.

Maya Rudolph @princesstagramslam in the # 2020oscars in #lorraineschwartz diamond earrings and Colombian emeralds. Not only did he play Beyonce on SNL, but he also shared the earrings that B used for # diddys50th birthdays. He told me last night that he had never felt better! #lorrainegirl 💚🧡💎 @thegriceisright

%MINIFYHTML82891d1aa450ef5b005ba7cbf3525dde13% %MINIFYHTML82891d1aa450ef5b005ba7cbf3525dde14%

%MINIFYHTML82891d1aa450ef5b005ba7cbf3525dde15% %MINIFYHTML82891d1aa450ef5b005ba7cbf3525dde16%

Maya's look generated a lot of controversy and some say that the combination of the earrings did not match the color of her dress. Others had a completely different reaction and said Maya was one of the best dressed on the red carpet. When Beyoncé wore the same earrings, she combined it with a black and crystal dress from Kujta & Meri. Green emeralds added a touch of color to the outfit.

When Maya used the earrings, she used the emerald green and burnt orange color scheme. Again, some loved the look, while others were not fans.

You can see several photos of Beyonce with the diamond earrings and Colombian emeralds in the slide player below.

What do you think of the Oscar Oscar dress by Maya Rudolph 2020? Do you like the look, especially the style and color kaftan? Are you a fan of sequins? Did you like the combination of Maya's burnt orange dress with emeralds and diamonds?

Ad

Which outfit do you prefer: Beyonce's or Maya Rudolph's?



Post views:

0 0