Matt Fraser shares a three-pronged approach to "dealing with parents,quot;

Working with the family is a delicate dance for the psychic environment. Matt Fraser.
"I turn manipulative parents into an art form," he proclaims in this clip of tonight's new video. Meet the frasers, explaining his "process,quot; on three fronts to navigate confrontations with relatives who also work as employees.
"This is the dumbest thing I've ever heard," replies Matt's girlfriend. Alexa Papigiotis. But he insists that the approach is fail-safe and even offers to "try it,quot; on his mother. Angela Fraser, with whom "he had a situation the other day,quot;.
During a brief retrospective sequence, the audience glimpses the mother-child tension, which, from Matt's perspective, begins when Angela writes "I am a jerk,quot; in a copy of her son's professional photo. "I'm going to change this and make her want to work with those headshots like never before," he promises, before moving on to a real-life demonstration of his scheme.
Step one: appeal to the ego. "Oh, you look so good today mom!" Matt says when Angela first enters the room. Step two: with the issue of good humor, address the problem in question.
"There is something that, you know, hurt a lot the other day," continues Fraser's older brother, once his mother feels great about his last dye job. "You disfigured one of my headshots and really, really disgusted me."
In response, Angela notes that, in fact, it was her son's behavior that triggered Sharpie's offensive message. "The way you talked to me, the way you treated me," he says, which leads Matt to step three: bribery.
"I'm going to give you a new job title so they take you more seriously," he says, offering Angela the new position of Director of Special Affairs and asking her to assume the responsibilities of presiding over the head shot in the same breath. . Will she accept?
See what you think of Matt's strategy in the full clip above.
Watch a new episode of Meet the frasers Monday at 10 p.m., only at E!