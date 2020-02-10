Matt Fraser shares a three-pronged approach to "dealing with parents,quot;

Working with the family is a delicate dance for the psychic environment. Matt Fraser.

"I turn manipulative parents into an art form," he proclaims in this clip of tonight's new video. Meet the frasers, explaining his "process,quot; on three fronts to navigate confrontations with relatives who also work as employees.

%MINIFYHTMLc3fe4a7f974c9579517fcbe90de26ec413% %MINIFYHTMLc3fe4a7f974c9579517fcbe90de26ec414%

"This is the dumbest thing I've ever heard," replies Matt's girlfriend. Alexa Papigiotis. But he insists that the approach is fail-safe and even offers to "try it,quot; on his mother. Angela Fraser, with whom "he had a situation the other day,quot;.

%MINIFYHTMLc3fe4a7f974c9579517fcbe90de26ec415% %MINIFYHTMLc3fe4a7f974c9579517fcbe90de26ec416%

During a brief retrospective sequence, the audience glimpses the mother-child tension, which, from Matt's perspective, begins when Angela writes "I am a jerk,quot; in a copy of her son's professional photo. "I'm going to change this and make her want to work with those headshots like never before," he promises, before moving on to a real-life demonstration of his scheme.

Step one: appeal to the ego. "Oh, you look so good today mom!" Matt says when Angela first enters the room. Step two: with the issue of good humor, address the problem in question.