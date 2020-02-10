Match report – Scotland Women 0 – 53 England

%MINIFYHTML781f80ec83509d0c3a4276de5c0ec83511% %MINIFYHTML781f80ec83509d0c3a4276de5c0ec83512%









%MINIFYHTML781f80ec83509d0c3a4276de5c0ec83513% %MINIFYHTML781f80ec83509d0c3a4276de5c0ec83514%







5:40



Highlights of the clash of the Six Nations of Women between Scotland and England in Murrayfield

Highlights of the clash of the Six Nations of Women between Scotland and England in Murrayfield

England Women ran in eight attempts to beat Scotland Women 53-0 in their reorganized Six Nations clash in Murrayfield.

%MINIFYHTML781f80ec83509d0c3a4276de5c0ec83515% %MINIFYHTML781f80ec83509d0c3a4276de5c0ec83516%

England maintained its momentum for a second Women's Grand Slam of the successive Six Nations by beating their hosts in Edinburgh.

1:02 Emily Scott felt that England managed well with the difficult conditions Emily Scott felt that England managed well with the difficult conditions

The game was changed to Murrayfield and was played behind closed doors after Sunday's postponement in Glasgow due to the Ciara storm.

And England made up for lost time by moving at the top of the table on Ireland in the points difference, establishing a key meeting between countries at the end of this month.

1:22 Scotland head coach Philip Doyle says there was a chasm in class between his team and England Scotland head coach Philip Doyle says there was a chasm in class between his team and England

Sarah Hunter's team followed last season's 80-0 victory over the Scots by running in eight attempts while snow fell in the Scottish capital, including doubles for sideback Emily Scott and wing Abby Dow.

Hunter, props Sarah Bern, wing Jess Breach and backup Claudia MacDonald also crossed, while center Emily Scarratt threw five conversions and a penalty.

Scarratt's 13 points meant he beat teammate Katy Daley-McLean as England's top scorer.