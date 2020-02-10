Martha Stewart serves gift ideas for Valentine's Day

Getty Images / E! Illustration
This Valentine's Day, trust the experts to make it so romantic.
When it comes to special vacations, Martha Stewart He always has some tips to make them unforgettable. It is certainly the case, since the most romantic day of the year is fast approaching. For those who struggle to find that perfect gift, the businesswoman and the lifestyle expert have excellent advice.
"It would be a big mistake if you don't give him a gift that the recipient really wants," Martha shared with E! News exclusively. "Valentine's Day is not a day to give away something they need; it must be a gift they want."
With that in mind, Martha gathered some extra special gifts that would be excellent gifts later this month. Start shopping in your gift guide below.
Create personal gifts with your favorite things
In the January / February 2020 edition of Martha Stewart LivingMartha created two heart-shaped boxes full of goodies for her grandchildren, Jude and Truman. For Truman, it included memories of his favorite soccer team and for Jude, a variety of hair accessories. You can always give a subscription to your loved one Martha Stewart Living For more DIY ideas and lifestyle experience.
Martha Stewart Set of 4 heart cocottes
Surprise your loved ones by serving main dishes or desserts on Valentine's Day with this colorful heart-shaped stone coconut set from the Martha Stewart Collection, each with a matching lid.
Martha + Marley Fettuccine shrimp with spoon Alfredo
Cancel your dinner reservations and give a perfect Valentine's dinner at home. For this two-course meal, Martha takes a trip through the romantic flavors of Italy, starting with sweet caramelized pears wrapped in ham. The next course, hand cut fettucine, is wrapped in a creamy alfredo sauce taken to the next level, thanks to the addition of wild shrimp from the US Gulf. UU.
Martha Stewart Made with Love 2-Qt Collection. Dutch enameled cast iron oven
Prepare a special homemade meal for your loved one in this romantic 2-quarter-Dutch Dutch oven from the Martha Stewart Collection, which features a beautiful pink exterior decorated with the saying "Made with love." Enameled cast iron construction provides lasting beauty and performance.
Martha Stewart Collection Plush Valentine Bulldog
The sweet plush bulldog from Martha Stewart Collection is an irresistible Valentine's or birthday gift, with pink legs and ears, a red collar and a bright pink heart-shaped tag.
Martha Stewart Wine Co Rosé Bouquet
Give your loved one or best friend the gift of a special package of 6 pink cured by Martha this Valentine's Day.
Martha Stewart Valentine tries for two
This decadent gift box was created with lovers in mind. Delight your Valentine with the finest things in life with these luxurious items selected by Martha from her favorite suppliers.
