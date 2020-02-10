Martha Stewart serves gift ideas for Valentine's Day

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

%MINIFYHTML1c996b4ed6238032448b19889e6f034213% %MINIFYHTML1c996b4ed6238032448b19889e6f034214%

This Valentine's Day, trust the experts to make it so romantic.

%MINIFYHTML1c996b4ed6238032448b19889e6f034215% %MINIFYHTML1c996b4ed6238032448b19889e6f034216%

When it comes to special vacations, Martha Stewart He always has some tips to make them unforgettable. It is certainly the case, since the most romantic day of the year is fast approaching. For those who struggle to find that perfect gift, the businesswoman and the lifestyle expert have excellent advice.

"It would be a big mistake if you don't give him a gift that the recipient really wants," Martha shared with E! News exclusively. "Valentine's Day is not a day to give away something they need; it must be a gift they want."

With that in mind, Martha gathered some extra special gifts that would be excellent gifts later this month. Start shopping in your gift guide below.