Mark Ruffalo online to take on the lead role in the television series & # 39; Parasite & # 39;

WENN / Phil Lewis

According to reports, director Bong Joon Ho has partnered with fellow Oscar-winning Adam McKay in the development of a new series of episodes of five to six whose filming will begin in 2021.

Up News Info –

Mark Ruffalo has been chosen for a leading role in a new television spin-off of Oscar-winning film director Bong Joon Ho "Parasite".

"The Avengers"The actor watched the audience while the filmmaker collected four trophies, including one for the Best Film, at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) and is now online to star in an adaptation of the series of television for the HBO network, according to multiple reports.

Sources say Collider's director, Bong, is partnering with Adam McKay in the new series of episodes five to six, and Ruffalo has become a favorite to star as one of the protagonists, although the exact details of the character he will play have not yet been revealed.

The filmmaker, who made history at the Oscars as "Parasite", became the first foreign-language film to win the Best Film trophy, recently spoke about some of the ideas that can be included in the adaptation of the television series .

"I had all these key ideas accumulated since I started writing the script," he told TheWrap. "I just couldn't include all those ideas in the two-hour duration of the movie, so they are all stored on my iPad and my goal with this limited series is to create a six-hour movie."

The "Parasite" series is expected to begin filming in 2021.