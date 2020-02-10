Marilyn Jean Krage charged with 12 felonies for filing false property tax return statements – Up News Info

The Olmsted County Prosecutor's Office recently charged a woman from Rochester with 12 felony charges for filing false or fraudulent property tax reimbursement statements, according to a report from the Minnesota Department of Revenue.

Marilyn Jean Krage allegedly used the social security numbers of deceased people to claim more than $ 16,000 in property tax refunds between 2014 and 2019.

Now every charge you face carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and / or a $ 10,000 fine.

%MINIFYHTMLb47dedda5724ed82cda72ee8c6d31e6d13% %MINIFYHTMLb47dedda5724ed82cda72ee8c6d31e6d14%

The Minnesota Department of Revenue says that many of its criminal cases are investigated due to public councils. If you suspect that a person or company is violating Minnesota tax laws, you are asked to call 651-297-5195 or send an email here. Callers can choose to remain anonymous if they prefer.