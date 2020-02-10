Maria Bello shares commitment with Domonique Crenn at the Oscars after the party

She has found the love of her life.

Last night, celebrities came out with full force celebrating the 2020 Oscars. From the real show to the after parties, there was great race news everywhere, but NCIS Actress Maria beautiful I was celebrating some personal news: She is engaged! The actress and chef Domonique Crenn hit the red carpet to spill all the details to E! News.

"Yes, it was news that I heard tonight that yes, we are committed," Bello shared enthusiastically with E! News on the red carpet. "We got engaged on December 29 in Paris. We are very excited about this new chapter." Crenn could not help but intervene in the exciting news herself saying: "I am extremely happy."

The actress revealed that she has been in the industry for a long time, but this is the first partner with whom she has really been able to share and enjoy her success. "It's great to be together in Hollywood doing what I've been doing for 25 years, but with someone I really enjoy doing," he shared about the night.