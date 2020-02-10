Maria Bello shares commitment with Domonique Crenn at the Oscars after the party

She has found the love of her life.
Last night, celebrities came out with full force celebrating the 2020 Oscars. From the real show to the after parties, there was great race news everywhere, but NCIS Actress Maria beautiful I was celebrating some personal news: She is engaged! The actress and chef Domonique Crenn hit the red carpet to spill all the details to E! News.
"Yes, it was news that I heard tonight that yes, we are committed," Bello shared enthusiastically with E! News on the red carpet. "We got engaged on December 29 in Paris. We are very excited about this new chapter." Crenn could not help but intervene in the exciting news herself saying: "I am extremely happy."
The actress revealed that she has been in the industry for a long time, but this is the first partner with whom she has really been able to share and enjoy her success. "It's great to be together in Hollywood doing what I've been doing for 25 years, but with someone I really enjoy doing," he shared about the night.
While Bello has an incredible career to his credit, Crenn is no stranger to success. She is a very successful chef who owns the Atelier Crenn restaurant in San Francisco. "Dom is a chef, so we've been to some of his things, but not in Hollywood," Bello shared about his first appearance on a carpet together. "So this is the first thing Hollywood does."
As for when the two plan to formalize things, they are trying to take their time and enjoy this season together. "We are slow on the road. First time, but it will be in the autumn at some point," Bello shared. "I can't wait. I would do it tomorrow if I could."
