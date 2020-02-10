Marcelo Bielsa, inflexible, Leeds does not play worse despite the bad results | Soccer news

Watch Brentford vs Leeds live on Sky Sports Football via the red button on Tuesday, February 11 from 7:45 p.m.





Marcelo Bielsa's team has won only two of its last 10 league games.

Marcelo Bielsa is convinced that Leeds is not playing worse despite losing four of his last five Championship games.

Bielsa's team started strongly the last two seasons, losing only three of their first 20 league games, but has suffered a family drop since Christmas.

Saturday's 2-0 loss at Nottingham Forest means that Leeds now beats West Brom's leaders by four points and is only above Fulham's third place in goal difference, with Forest and Tuesday's opponents Brentford to An amazing distance.

2:05 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.

"The players are doing the same thing they used to do when we were in a good moment," Bielsa said.

"Before, we may not pay the consequences of the mistakes we made, but now we do.

"When we used to create opportunities, we scored and now we have those opportunities, but we're not scoring."

"The team is not playing worse than before. The team is not running less than before, they are running more and have the same confidence as before."

"The players have always been present in the matches and, of course, the importance of the game (against Brentford) is very clear."

He does not regret Augustin despite the & # 39; difficulties & # 39;

Jean-Kevin Augustin has made only one substitute appearance since joining Leeds

Leeds has failed to score in five of his six games in all competitions, with the confidence of top scorer Patrick Bamford to provide the goals.

New loan signer Jean-Kevin Augustin left the bank for his first appearance on Saturday, but Bielsa says fans can be patient with the 22-year-old.

He said: "It is not a quick process because of the difficulties it has. After seeing my options, I made the best decision to take it (against Nottingham Forest).

"He (Augustin) has very good natural physical qualities, but this player has to develop those qualities to the highest point."

"You have to show those qualities in the game. You can know how to do it, but that does not necessarily mean that you will do it in the game."

"He played only three games in the last eight months. The conclusions are obvious."

"At this time, the results are very important, so we must manage the level of the players while we give minutes trying to develop the player but without damaging the team."