Mali president recognizes contact with armed groups | News

Mali's president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, has recognized contacts with armed groups for the first time, an option that the government has long rejected.

"The number of deaths in the Sahel is becoming exponential and it is time for certain roads to be explored," he said in an interview with French media that will air Monday.

Mali has struggled to contain a revolt of armed groups that broke out in the country in 2012, claiming thousands of military and civilian lives since then.

But dialogue with the leaders of armed combatants has long been considered beyond the reach of the Bamako government.

In the interview, Keita seemed to have changed course on past refusals to engage with these groups.

"We are ready to build bridges for dialogue with everyone … at some point, we have to sit around a table and talk," he said.

Keita said he had sent former President Dioncounda Traore "on a mission."

"He is my high representative, so his job is to listen to everyone," the president said.

Traore had the main task of seeing if there were people who "could be sensitive to a discourse of reason."

However, Keita also said he was "not naive,quot; about the probability of success.

"Those who order others to enter a mosque and explode in the midst of the faithful do not have much of my esteem," he said.

A 2017 national conference that brought together Keita's party and opposition parties urged direct talks with armed combatants as a way to resolve the crisis in Mali.

However, the government never followed the recommendations.