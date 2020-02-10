Malden police search for missing 16-year-olds

Police seek help from the public to find a 16-year-old from Malden who has been missing since Thursday.

The teenager, Sophia Palladino, was last seen wearing black pants, a brown jacket and brown boots.

She is described as white, 5 feet 4 inches tall with green eyes, brown hair and a thin complexion.

Malden police are urging anyone who has information about Palladino's whereabouts to contact them at 781-322-1212. People can also send an anonymous suggestion by sending a text message with “MALDEN” and their message to 847411.