MacKinnon scores goal number 32 with Avalanche Beat Wild 3-2 – Up News Info

S T. PABLO, Minnesota (AP) – Nathan MacKinnon scored his 32nd goal of the season, Pavel Francouz made 34 saves and Colorado Avalanche finished his trip with four wins in five games, beating the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday night.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Gabriel Landeskog also scored for Colorado, which won seven of the last eight games and is second in the league behind Washington with 18 away wins this season.

"Once again, we found a way to do the job," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “Tonight was difficult with your back against your back. Five different games, played well in all and were able to get four wins on the road, which is great, especially at this time of the year. "

Jared Spurgeon and Kevin Fiala scored for Minnesota, which they lost for the first time in four games. Devan Dubnyk made his second consecutive start for the Wild and stopped 30 shots.

“The last two games have felt like playoff games; physical, good games, "said Spurgeon." But we have to find ways to date them. We desperately need points. A good week, but it would have been better to end that one. "

Minnesota has tried to return to the playoff positioning with a friendly February calendar that includes a record nine games at home, where it is 16-8-4 this season. Playing away from Colorado has not been a problem for the avalanche.

Behind his 18-9-2 road record, Colorado ranks second in the Western Conference with 70 points and is just behind the 20 wins in the Washington league visitor this season.

"Happy with the way we are playing right now," Landeskog said. "And now we have to convert this the way we've been playing on the road to local ice and make sure we jump here at the Pepsi Center."

Bellemare opened the scoring with his eighth goal of the season just 1:37 in the second period with the Avalanche short hand. It is the eighth short goal of the season for Colorado.

Spurgeon responded just over three minutes later, as the Wild had another power play. Zach Parise passed through the slot towards Spurgeon, which was charging for Francouz for a while.

Fiala also scored in the power play for Minnesota. The Wild are 12 of 29 in the power game in the last 10 games and lead the NHL with 12 power game goals since January 14.

Fiala has been a great reason for success. He has scored three power-play goals in the last four games and is second on the team with five power-play goals in his career. He has four goals and three assists in his last four games.

But Colorado scored three goals in the second. MacKinnon, fourth in the league in goals scored, shot through a screen of Landeskog in Dubnyk. Landeskog added his 14th goal of the season later in the period, quickly beating Dubnyk after the goalkeeper allowed a great rebound to slide in front of the net.

Alex Stalock had won four of his five goal starts for Minnesota, but Wild coach Bruce Boudreau returned to Dubnyk after he managed 31 saves in a win against Dallas on Friday.

"It was better tonight overall, as I thought in the third period that made some good stops," Boudreau said. "There weren't five and six. There were two last games, three this game. It might take a little longer than I would like, but I think it's getting a little more consistent."

NOTES: Avalanche C Nazem Kadri left the game in the third period with a lower body injury and did not return. … Cale Makar became the second rookie defender in franchise history to get more than 30 assists in a single season. Bruce Bell had 31 assists for the Nordics when the franchise was located in Quebec. Makar leads all rookies with 42 points. … Colorado is 26-1-4 when leading after two periods this season. Minnesota is 1-17-1 when it goes after two. … Minnesota had won five straight games against its Central Division opponents.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Avalanche: return home against Ottawa on Tuesday night.

Wild: Las Vegas host on Tuesday night.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.)