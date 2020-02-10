Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce, Sid Haig and Tim Conway notoriously missing from the "In Memoriam,quot; segment of the Oscars and the Internet is not happy with that

During the 92nd Annual Academy Awards Ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday night, the traditional In Memoriam segment left some beloved stars who died during the past year. And, the Internet is not happy with that.

The segment featured video clips and photos of actors, directors, writers and other Hollywood talents who died since the Oscar ceremony last year, while Billie Eilish covered the classic Beatles melody. Yesterday. Eilish's brother, Finneas, played the piano during the presentation in motion.

The segment began with the Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who won an Oscar in 2018 in the Best Animated Short Film category for Dear basketball – and finished with Spartacus Kirk Douglas, a legend from the golden age of Hollywood who recently passed away at the age of 103.

But between the two big names, Beverly Hills 90210 alum and Riverdale star Luke Perry was out of the segment, as was Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce, and Carol Burnett Show alum Tim Conway.

Perry's apparent rebuff had fans really upset, considering the fact that he was part of the Oscar-nominated film cast. Once upon a time … in Hollywood.

Shame on the Academy for not including Luke Perry, Sid Haig and Cameron Boyce in the In Memoriam segment in the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/BkZChofYGG – Moe Samir | Expert in pop culture and music (@TheMoeSamir) February 10, 2020

Not Luke Perry in the In Memoriam? He was in one of the films nominated for Best Film … "a fan tweeted, while another added:" I was not in the In Memoriam montage, but remember Luke Perry tonight too. "

A fan shared the importance of Boyce and wrote that the young actor had a great impact on the lives of many people. They added that just because his career focused mainly on Disney, that didn't make him less actor.

"To stay out of memory simply felt bad," the disappointed fan wrote.

the #In Memory The section did not include my beloved Tim Conway and the entire Oscar process must be investigated! pic.twitter.com/OY38vku605 – Ed South (@edsouth) February 10, 2020

Many people also commented that the comedy icon Tim Conway was left out, and one person wrote that the entire Oscar process should be investigated due to snub.

Others excluded from the In Memoriam segment include the horror movie icon Sid Haig, who starred in films such as 1000 corpses house Y Rejections of the devil.

"What a pity it was to see Luke Perry, Sid Haig and Cameron Boyce omitted from the,quot; In Memoriam "segment in the #Oscars 2020," wrote a fan. "Omitting actors like #LukePerry and #CameronBoyce is the reason I stopped watching award shows," added another.



