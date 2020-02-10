Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce: Here's why they weren't mentioned in the In Memoriam segment of the Oscars!

%MINIFYHTMLd1f89140036f11685756fb9184781b8a11% %MINIFYHTMLd1f89140036f11685756fb9184781b8a12%

People on social networks have been wondering why two of the dearest actors we lost last year were not mentioned in the In Memoriam section of the Oscars directed by Billie Eilish yesterday. As you know, Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce passed away, so fans expected to hear their names during the segment, but that didn't end up happening.

Now, however, there seems to be some answers!

%MINIFYHTMLd1f89140036f11685756fb9184781b8a13% %MINIFYHTMLd1f89140036f11685756fb9184781b8a14%

The young singer made sure to pay tribute to a series of not only actors, but also crew members and writers who have tragically lost their lives throughout the year that has just ended.

%MINIFYHTMLd1f89140036f11685756fb9184781b8a15% %MINIFYHTMLd1f89140036f11685756fb9184781b8a16%

That said, many were confused as to why Perry and Boyce were not mentioned as well, since they were two of the most shocking and disturbing deaths in 2019.

Early today, an explanation came in the form of a statement issued by the Academy.

Speaking about the whole process, the statement says: ‘The Academy receives hundreds of such requests to include industry colleagues in the Oscar In Memoriam part. The executive committee representing each branch considers the list and only makes selections for transmission based on the limited time available. All presentations are included on Oscar.com and will remain on the site throughout the year. Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce are remembered in the Oscar.com gallery. "

Many famous people who lost their lives appeared, including, of course, Kobe Bryant, who died in a shocking helicopter accident with his second daughter Gianna, last month.

The image of the basketball legend was accompanied by a hopeful reading of the legend: ‘Life is too short to get bogged down and discouraged. You have to keep moving. Yo have to go ahead ".

Ad

Fans remember that Kobe really attended the Oscars in 2018 when he was honored with an award for Best Animated Short Film for "Dear Basketball," a wonderful animated film he produced.



Post views:

two