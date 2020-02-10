Luke Fickell tells Michigan State he will stay in Cincinnati – Up News Info

Home Local News Luke Fickell tells Michigan State he will stay in Cincinnati – Up...

Luke Fickell tells Michigan State he will stay in Cincinnati

Luke Fickell tells Michigan State he will stay in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI – Coach Luke Fickell informed Michigan State on Monday that he decided to stay in Cincinnati, leaving the Spartans to resume their search to find Mark Dantonio's replacement.

Fickell has rebuilt Cincinnati in a Top 25 program in its three seasons. Dantonio, who quit work this month, was also a coach in Cincinnati.

After considering Michigan State's work over the weekend, Fickell announced that he would stay because his family feels comfortable in Cincinnati.

"I know that at some point things always end, whether they get rid of you, the children leave, there are all kinds of things," Fickell said in a video posted on the team's website. “But the end result is, first and foremost, the family. Obviously my family loves it here. "

Michigan state athletic director Bill Beekman focused on Fickell with Dantonio's advice and basketball coach Tom Izzo, who was also part of the search that led Dantonio from Cincinnati.

