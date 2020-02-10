Luke Fickell tells Michigan State he will stay in Cincinnati – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML1747478e259d6599c9301f661999cdcc11% %MINIFYHTML1747478e259d6599c9301f661999cdcc12%

CINCINNATI – Coach Luke Fickell informed Michigan State on Monday that he decided to stay in Cincinnati, leaving the Spartans to resume their search to find Mark Dantonio's replacement.

Fickell has rebuilt Cincinnati in a Top 25 program in its three seasons. Dantonio, who quit work this month, was also a coach in Cincinnati.

After considering Michigan State's work over the weekend, Fickell announced that he would stay because his family feels comfortable in Cincinnati.

"I know that at some point things always end, whether they get rid of you, the children leave, there are all kinds of things," Fickell said in a video posted on the team's website. “But the end result is, first and foremost, the family. Obviously my family loves it here. "

Michigan state athletic director Bill Beekman focused on Fickell with Dantonio's advice and basketball coach Tom Izzo, who was also part of the search that led Dantonio from Cincinnati.

Fickell has taken the Bearcats back to the national spotlight. They were in the Top 25 most of last season, going 11-3 with a 38-6 victory over the Boston College in the Birmingham Bowl.

The Bearcats lost their last game of the regular season at Memphis 34-24, then returned to Memphis for the US Athletics Championship game and lost again, 29-24.

Replacing Dantonio is the most important decision so far for Beekman. He replaced Mark Hollis, who retired in early 2018 amid the consequences of the sexual abuse scandal involving Larry Nassar, a former Michigan State sports doctor who also worked for USA Gymnastics.

The Spartans lost their most winning coach of all time when Dantonio unexpectedly announced his retirement on February 4. He spent 114-57 in 13 years, with three Big Ten titles and a college football tiebreaker in a six-season period from 2010 to 2015. Michigan State fell to 7-6 each of the last two seasons.

