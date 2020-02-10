Lower NATO support in Turkey declines in France and the United States | News

%MINIFYHTML87c453356393a9737ba92bab106aab6211% %MINIFYHTML87c453356393a9737ba92bab106aab6212%

The public image of NATO in the United States and France worsened considerably last year, according to a study by the Pew Research Center, after U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron questioned the value of The Western Alliance

The positive opinions of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which is based on the commitment of its allies to collective defense, fell to 52 percent in the United States last year from 64 percent in 2018, said the study published on Monday.

Overall, the study said that 53 percent of people in 16 NATO members had a positive opinion of the alliance, with less than a third expressing a negative opinion. The alliance is seen more favorably in Poland and less appreciated in Turkey.

In France, where Macron said last year that the alliance was experiencing "brain death,quot; due to a perceived failure to help resolve global conflicts, support fell to 49 percent, from 60 percent in 2017 and 71 percent. cent in 2009. 2018 figure I was not available

NATO diplomats have long feared that Trump's representation of NATO as an alliance in crisis may erode US public support.

NATO, founded in 1949 to contain a military threat from the Soviet Union, relies on the military superiority of the United States to face a series of threats at the borders of Europe, including a resurgent Russia, with nuclear weapons and militant attacks.

While Macron's comments surprised other NATO leaders on the eve of a December summit in the United Kingdom, Trump has harangued his allies since taking office in 2017 for insufficient perceived defense spending.

Trump threatened to get the United States out of the alliance in 2018 and last year called low-cost allies "criminals."

The summit in the United Kingdom revealed deep divisions within the alliance, but NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg tried to form a united front, saying: "Whatever our differences, we will continue to unite to defend each other, all for one and one for all. "

Pew's study noted that several countries "have deteriorated in the alliance," including Germany, where NATO support fell to 57 percent in 2019, from 63 percent in 2018.

Macron has defended his comments as a useful wake-up call to the Allies, who, according to him, were too focused on defense spending and other internal affairs, rather than relations with Russia, Turkey, a NATO member in Syria and Middle East.

However, in the United Kingdom, where NATO is becoming more symbolic after the country's decision to leave the European Union, NATO's favorable views improved to 65 percent of Britons last year from 62 percent in 2017