Lori Vallow had a PARTY IN THE SWIMMING POOL after husband Charles killed, left the son's dog before the children disappeared

The cult mother, Lori Vallows, had a pool party at her house the day her brother killed her husband Charles, and in a matter of weeks he was trying to sell his son JJ's service dog before the boy 7 years old and her sister disappeared.

JJ and Tylie Ryan, 17, have not been seen since the young man was the last at his school in Rexburg, Idaho, on September 23.

The new details help to reconstruct the events that led to the mysterious disappearance of both children, which has captured national attention.

Vallows and her husband Chad Daybell, meanwhile, have surfaced living in Hawaii, and she has refused to answer questions about the children. The authorities have named the mother a person of interest, but did not press charges against her.

Lori Vallows has been named a person of interest in the disappearance of her children, Joshua & # 39; JJ & # 39; Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17

Joshua & # 39; JJ & # 39; Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, were last seen in Idaho in September in Rexburg, Idaho and authorities are still looking for them.

Lori Vallows and her current husband Chad Daybell surfaced living in Hawaii, and she refused to answer questions about her missing children.

Family members of both on social networks say that the husband and wife are members of a cult.

Among the new details are the memories of a pool party that was held at the Vallows house in Chandler, Arizona, on July 11, 2019.

That was the day that her husband, Charles Vallows, was shot dead by her brother Alex Cox in self-defense, police said.

According to Vallows property manager Joe Pongratz, neighbors reported that a pool party was being held at his house with "loud music and lots of people swimming," reports Business Insider.

Charles Valows' sister, Cheryl Wheeler, remembers how Lori tried to sell her son JJ's service dog, Bailey.

On July 11, 2019, a pool party was held at Lori Vallows' house in Chandler, Arizona. That same day, his brother Alex was shot dead by his brother Alex in self-defense, police said.

Photo of the obituary of Charles Vallow. Vallows was killed by the brother of his then wife, Lori Vallows, Alex Cox, on July 11, 2019, in self-defense.

JJ's father, Charles Vallows, spent thousands of dollars to get the animal, which was trained to help the child with autism.

Bailey, a labradoodle, became JJ's best friend, reports East Idaho News.

& # 39; Three weeks after Charles was killed, Lori put the dog up for sale. He included it on the list for $ 2,500, and it was very shocking because Bailey was such an important part of JJ's life, Cheryl Wheeler tells East Idaho News.

Vallows' son, JJ, is seen with Bailey, the service dog his mother tried to sell in the weeks after the death of his brother Charles.

Vallows was trying to sell Bailey (pictured) for $ 2,500, but instead returned the animal to his trainer

& # 39; Fortunately, the coach saw the list and told Lori that he had to return it to the rescue group. They were able to take him back and take the dog back to another child with special needs & # 39; & # 39 ;, he said.

The coach, Neal Mestas, confirmed that he managed to return Bailey to the group after communicating with Lori Vallows about her attempts to sell the dog after her husband was killed.

& # 39; He said that this tragedy happened and that he needed to move. She told me they would move north. I think she said Idaho & # 39; & # 39 ;, Mestas told KSAZ.

Dog trainer Neal Mestas confirmed that he handled the return of JJ's service dog, Bailey, to a rescue group after communicating with Lori Vallows, who was trying to sell the animal after her husband was killed.

Before marrying the current husband Chad Daybell in November, Lori Vallows was filmed in surveillance cameras that removed a large unidentified object from a storage facility.

She was accompanied by a man, who is believed to be her brother, in the video. It was filmed in October.

Since then, police searched the facility in Idaho and found items that belonged to JJ and Tylee.

The items included a backpack with JJ initials and sports equipment.

In November, JJ's grandmother asked the police to conduct a welfare check at her home in Idaho.

When the officers went to the house, Lori Vallows, who by then was with her current husband Chad Daybell, said JJ was with other family members.

The couple fled before the police returned to ask more questions.

In addition to the murder of Charles, there was the mysterious death of Chad Daybell's previous wife, Tammy Daybell, who died at home on October 19.

After Chad refused to order an autopsy, a coroner described his death as "natural," reports Business Insider.

Later, the authorities decided to investigate further the death of the woman, and now they believe she is "suspicious,quot;, after her body is exhumed.

Adding even more mystery to the case was the death of Lori's brother, Alex Cox, on December 12.

In addition to the murder of Lori Vallows's husband, Charles, there was the mysterious death of Chad Daybell's previous wife, Tammy Daybell, who died at home on October 19.

Lori Vallows' brother, Alex Cox, died on December 12.

He was found insensitive in Gilbert, Arizona. The cause of death has not been revealed by the authorities.

Police continue to investigate the disappearance of the children and, despite naming Lori as a person of interest, he has not yet filed charges against her.