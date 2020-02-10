Lori Loughlin gets the sarcastic accountant from prosecutors for accusations of hidden evidence

%MINIFYHTMLe2c97ca717590640ac3d075cc3a862b311% %MINIFYHTMLe2c97ca717590640ac3d075cc3a862b312%

The former star of & # 39; Fuller House & # 39; and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have claimed that the US Attorney's office intentionally withheld evidence in the university admission bribery scandal.

Prosecutors reportedly mocked Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli for claiming that the government withheld evidence that it did not exist in their federal bribery case.

The couple is fighting fraud, money laundering and bribery charges after their arrest last March (19), when Loughlin and fashion designer Giannulli were accused of donating $ 500,000 (£ 375,200) to a Fake charity created by the plan's intellectual author, Rick Singer.

The payment was allegedly made to ensure that his two daughters were accepted at the University of Southern California as part of the school's rowing team, even though neither of them participated in the sport.

Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty to the accusations, but, according to TMZ, their defense that the US Attorney’s office intentionally concealed an interview that proves they were donating to the University of Southern California, rather than paying it, when They presented a check of $ 50,000 (£ 38,810) to the athletic department of the university, it did not go well with prosecutors.

In a sarcastic response, they said the claim that the government was hiding evidence of their "donation" is false, noting that the alleged corroborator was not interviewed until after his arrest.

"The government has broad powers, but they do not include mental telepathy or time travel. The government cannot reveal witness statements before witnesses do," they wrote.

First "Fuller House"Star and Giannulli face up to 45 years behind bars if they are convicted of all charges.