Look at the sweetest photos of Malika Haqq's pregnancy!

The future mother will give birth to a baby in a few weeks, so let's celebrate by taking a look at Malika's sweetest and most beautiful pregnancy photos.
keeping up with the Kardashians Spring 2020 returns, only in E!
http://www.roxyrodriguez.com
%MINIFYHTML495f953fbdfc78f78546cdffea4e957f15%
%MINIFYHTML495f953fbdfc78f78546cdffea4e957f16%
Pure joy
"My heart is full," Malika wrote in this beautiful black and white photo.
http://www.roxyrodriguez.com
Fraternal support
"I'm counting steps, reading, praying, planning, looking like I ate too much … And she is with me every day because @foreverkhadijah LOVES her. But I love her so much more," the future mom captioned. picture with sister Khadijah Haqq.
http://www.roxyrodriguez.com
Beautiful curves
Khloe KardashianBFF discovers his belly during an impressive new pregnancy photo session. "We are small but powerful # 8 months," Malika wrote.
Khloe Kardashian / Instagram
Make an entry
Malika enters her baby shower on February 8, 2020. Look at those beautiful balloons!
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kisses
Kylie Jenner plant a kiss on the cheek of her friend during the celebrations.
Khloe Kardashian / Instagram
Naked dream
Malika poses in a beautiful naked dress that hugs the body in her shower.
Khloe Kardashian / Instagram
Overwhelmed
The pregnant star takes a moment to admire her beautiful baby shower.
Wild Thing
Malika looks radiant in animal print.
Baby bump bonding
"I love showering Cass. I'm so happy to be able to share this time together," Malika posted with her pregnant star partner. Cassie.
New Year 2020
"Leaving it behind me, this was my last look ‘19," Malika published.
Christmas Joy
"All I want is you," Malika published for Christmas 2019.
Happy Halloween
First DASH dolls Star celebrates Halloween with a nod to his future son.
All gas
"& # 39; Tell the valet park my shit in the front, I'm going to hit the gas b * tch & # 39;"
Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for the secret deodorant
Maternity style
Malika attends Secret with Essential Oils Launch Party looking as fashionable as ever.
Baby Preppin & # 39;
"I am very grateful to the Mattel family for these Fisher Price gifts for my baby," Malika shared. "I appreciate you thinking of us, learning toys are my favorites."
Motherhood can't come soon enough for Malika!