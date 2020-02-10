Home Entertainment Look at the sweetest photos of Malika Haqq's pregnancy!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
The future mother will give birth to a baby in a few weeks, so let's celebrate by taking a look at Malika's sweetest and most beautiful pregnancy photos.

keeping up with the Kardashians Spring 2020 returns, only in E!

http://www.roxyrodriguez.com

Pure joy

"My heart is full," Malika wrote in this beautiful black and white photo.

Malika Haqq, Instagram

http://www.roxyrodriguez.com

Fraternal support

"I'm counting steps, reading, praying, planning, looking like I ate too much … And she is with me every day because @foreverkhadijah LOVES her. But I love her so much more," the future mom captioned. picture with sister Khadijah Haqq.

Malika Haqq, Instagram

http://www.roxyrodriguez.com

Beautiful curves

Khloe KardashianBFF discovers his belly during an impressive new pregnancy photo session. "We are small but powerful # 8 months," Malika wrote.

Khloe Kardashian, Baby shower by Malika Haqq, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

Make an entry

Malika enters her baby shower on February 8, 2020. Look at those beautiful balloons!

Kylie Jenner, Malika Haqq, Baby Shower, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kisses

Kylie Jenner plant a kiss on the cheek of her friend during the celebrations.

Khloe Kardashian, Baby shower by Malika Haqq, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

Naked dream

Malika poses in a beautiful naked dress that hugs the body in her shower.

Khloe Kardashian, Baby shower by Malika Haqq, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

Overwhelmed

The pregnant star takes a moment to admire her beautiful baby shower.

Malika Haqq, Instagram,

Instagram

Wild Thing

Malika looks radiant in animal print.

Malika Haqq, Instagram,

Instagram

Baby bump bonding

"I love showering Cass. I'm so happy to be able to share this time together," Malika posted with her pregnant star partner. Cassie.

Malika Haqq, Instagram,

Instagram

New Year 2020

"Leaving it behind me, this was my last look ‘19," Malika published.

Malika Haqq, Instagram,

Instagram

Christmas Joy

"All I want is you," Malika published for Christmas 2019.

Malika Haqq, Instagram,

Instagram

Happy Halloween

First DASH dolls Star celebrates Halloween with a nod to his future son.

Malika Haqq, Instagram,

Instagram

All gas

"& # 39; Tell the valet park my shit in the front, I'm going to hit the gas b * tch & # 39;"

Malika Haqq

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for the secret deodorant

Maternity style

Malika attends Secret with Essential Oils Launch Party looking as fashionable as ever.

Malika Haqq, Instagram

Instagram

Baby Preppin & # 39;

"I am very grateful to the Mattel family for these Fisher Price gifts for my baby," Malika shared. "I appreciate you thinking of us, learning toys are my favorites."

Motherhood can't come soon enough for Malika!

